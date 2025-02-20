Former Spanish soccer boss Luis Rubiales found guilty of kissing player Jenni Hermoso without consent

By Jamie Barton and Pau Mosquera, CNN

(CNN) — Former Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) chief Luis Rubiales has been found guilty of sexually assaulting Women’s World Cup winner Jennifer Hermoso by kissing her on the lips during the on-field medal ceremony following Spain’s victory in 2023.

The Spanish High Court set a fine of $11,270 (€10,800) – to be paid as $21 daily instalments across 18-months – but acquitted former soccer boss Rubiales of coercion. Prosecutors had been seeking a two-and-a-half year prison sentence for the 47-year-old, but the ruling sees him avoid any jail time.

The judge opted not to sentence Rubiales to prison time as he believed the assault – which he called a “sporadic act” despite also deeming it “always reprehensible” – to be of lesser intensity according to Spanish law as there was no intimidation or violence.

Rubiales was also ordered to pay $3,130 (€3,000) in compensation to Hermoso, an amount the judge said was proportionate due to the “moral damages” that had been done, and the fact that it was seen by thousands of people in the stadium and thousands watching on television.

The ruling also banned Rubiales from going within a 200-meter (roughly 656 feet) radius of Hermoso and from communicating with her for one year.

Rubiales’ three co-defendants – who were former members of RFEF (one of whom is ex-women’s national team coach Jorge Vilda) and had been accused of attempting to coerce Hermoso into saying that she had consented to the kiss – were also acquitted.

CNN has reached out to Rubiales’ and Hermoso’s attorneys, RFEF, world soccer governing body FIFA and European soccer governing body UEFA for comment.

The incident overshadowed the nation’s first ever Women’s World Cup triumph and has seriously affected Hermoso’s life since.

“I knew I was being kissed by my boss and that should not happen in any social or work environment,” Hermoso said on the first day of the trial in Madrid.

“I think it was a moment that tainted one of the happiest days of my life,” she added. “Until today, it seems that my life has been on standby; honestly, I have not lived freely,” the 34-year-old soccer star said.

Rubiales, who later resigned as head of the federation, testified on February 11 that he had asked Hermoso for permission before kissing her. Hermoso said that he did not have consent to kiss her.

The aftermath of the incident saw protests across Spain and sparked a debate around a culture of misogyny in sport, as well as in wider Spanish society.

This story has been updated with additional information.

CNN’s Jack Guy and Ana Melgar Zuniga contributed to reporting.