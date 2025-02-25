Los Angeles Golf Club comes back to defeat New York in overtime and book a spot in the TGL playoffs

By George Ramsay, CNN

(CNN) — Los Angeles Golf Club became the first team to reach the playoffs of the newly-launched Tomorrow Golf League (TGL) with a stunning comeback win – much to the delight of tennis great Serena Williams.

Williams was in the crowd with her daughter, Olympia, at SoFi Center in Florida for Monday’s doubleheader of games, part of a star-studded audience which also included former NFL quarterback Eli Manning, recent Super Bowl champions Avonte Maddox and Dallas Goedert of the Philadelphia Eagles, and Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred.

LA trailed 4-0 going into the 12th hole against New York Golf Club after outrageous putts from Rickie Fowler and Cameron Young, who drained an attempt from 38 feet on the fourth green.

But with four holes remaining and LA given only a two percent chance of winning the match, the team of Sahith Theegala, Collin Morikawa and Tony Finau roared back, forcing overtime after six-time PGA Tour winner Morikawa successfully made a putt on the 14th hole.

With the score tied at 4-4, the match was decided with a best-of-three “chip-off.” From there, LA emerged victorious as Finau and Morikawa both landed closer to the pin than Matt Fitzpatrick and Fowler.

That was good news for Williams, who is part of the LAGC ownership alongside sister Venus and husband Alexis Ohanian. During the match, the 23-time grand slam champion was seen dancing with Olympia and singing along to Jay Z’s “Empire State of Mind.”

In Monday’s second match, Atlanta Drive Golf Club defeated Boston Common Golf Club 6-3 to join LA in the playoffs.

Atlanta made good use of the “hammer,” meaning the 12th and 14th holes were each worth two points, and moved into a commanding 6-2 lead when Hideki Matsuyama missed a crucial putt.

Boston is still able to make the playoffs, but the chances look increasingly slim with the team falling to 0-3-1 on the season.

TGL is the brainchild of TMRW Sports, a company co-founded by Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods. The league’s matches are held in a 1,500-capacity stadium with tee and approach shots hit into a simulator before play moves to a green at the center of the venue.

Six teams – a total of 24 players – are competing across a 15-match regular season before the playoffs get underway on March 17. The best-of-three Finals series then begins the week after to crown the first winner of the SoFi Cup.

