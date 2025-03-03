Figure skating community gathers for ‘Legacy on Ice’ to honor those lost in January plane crash

By Kevin Dotson, CNN

(CNN) — Little more than a month after a tragic air disaster took the lives of 28 members of the US figure skating community, emotions were on full display Sunday in Washington, DC, for the “Legacy on Ice” tribute.

Co-hosted by Olympic champions Brian Boitano and Kristi Yamaguchi, “Legacy on Ice” was described as “a journey through history, resilience and remembrance.”

The event comes in the wake of the January 29 plane crash that claimed the lives of 67 people – all those aboard American Airlines flight 5342 and the three soldiers aboard a US Army Black Hawk helicopter – after a midair collision over the Potomac River.

Among the dead were 11 young figure skaters, four coaches and 13 family members who had attended the US Figure Skating Championships in Wichita, Kansas.

The most emotional moment of the day came as Max Naumov, whose parents Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov died on January 29, collapsed to his knees and sobbed uncontrollably after he skated to one of their favorite songs. Naumov had finished in fourth place at the national championships just days before the tragedy.

Sunday’s two-hour event featured some of figure skating’s biggest names, both current and former skating champions, as well as moving tributes to the legacies of those lost.

After recording artist Hayes Warner opened the program with a performance of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah,” Boitano and Yamaguchi addressed the crowd at Capital One Arena.

“As skaters, we have learned to be resilient and to always find a path forward that is positive,” Boitano said.

“This is a way to give back,” Yamaguchi added. “We are raising funds to support the victims’ families, the first responders in this community and US Figure Skating to ensure the legacies of those we lost will carry on. They will not be forgotten.”

Amber Glenn, winner of the 2024 Grand Prix Final gold medal, was the first skater to take to the ice.

After laying a single white rose on a table adorned with white candles, she skated a poignant routine to “Rise Up” by Andra Day. When she finished, the 2025 US national champion wiped tears from her eyes as she took her bows.

With the emotional tenor of the day established, Glenn’s performance was followed by routines from the likes of three-time US champion Johnny Weir, reigning world silver medalist Isabeau Levito, 2022 Olympic team gold medal ice dancing duo Madison Chock and Evan Bates, 2024 World Champion Ilia Malinin and others.

As roses filled the candlelit table, speakers shared their memories of the skaters and coaches that perished in the tragic crash.

Representatives from the DC’s professional sports community — MLB’s Nationals, NFL’s Commanders, WNBA’s Mystics, NHL’s Capitals, NWSL’s Washington Spirit and DC United of the MLS — were on hand to show their support.

The Capitals, whose home arena played host to the event, wore helmet decals in their game Saturday in support of the figure skating community and all those affected by the tragedy.

“Through the artistry of figure skating and the power of music, we honor those lost the first responders, and all who were impacted,” Legacy on Ice organizers said.

“This event traces the triumphs and heartbreaks of U.S. figure skating, connecting past and present to celebrate a sport and a community that has overcome adversity before and stands together once again.

“This is not just for the skating world — it is for all of us. A moment to remember, to heal, and to ensure that legacies live on through the stories we share and the lives we honor.”

CLARIFICATION: This story has been updated to clarify the number of people killed in the January 29 crash.

