Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy fail to inspire teams to TGL playoffs

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — Tiger Woods’ Jupiter Links GC and Rory McIlroy’s Boston Common Golf have both been eliminated from the inaugural season of TGL after failing to qualify for the playoffs.

Both Woods and McIlroy worked together to found the new part-virtual league but failed to inspire their teams to the final four.

McIlroy’s Boston team needed to beat New York Golf Club on Monday to qualify for the playoffs but fell to a 10-6 loss.

New York’s Cameron Young, Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele produced a late surge to wrap up the tie, scoring five points in the last four holes.

Boston then needed two points in the final hole to take the matchup to overtime, but New York’s Schauffele held his nerve to seal the victory with a fine chip from seven feet.

“After the start we had, just coming into the season, (the goal) was trying to get in the playoffs,” New York’s Fowler said, per ESPN.

“After going 0-2, we were just trying to dig and find something. We’re just starting to find some form, so it’s good timing.”

The result means Tiger Woods’ Jupiter Links GC can no longer reach the postseason ahead of the final regular season match against Atlanta Drive GC on Wednesday.

Instead, New York will now play Los Angeles Golf Club, and The Bay Golf Club will face Atlanta Drive in the final four. The semifinal matches will be held between March 17-18, with the final set for the week after.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.