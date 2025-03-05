Arsenal breaks Champions League record with seven-goal performance against PSV, Real Madrid edges past rival Atlético

By George Ramsay, CNN

(CNN) — Arsenal had failed to get a goal in two games prior to Tuesday’s Champions League clash against PSV Eindhoven. Then, much like London buses, seven came at once.

The Gunners produced a Champions League performance for the ages in dismantling PSV 7-1 in the round-of-16, all but guaranteeing a spot in the quarterfinals for the second successive season.

This was also the first time in the history of the competition that a team scored seven goals away from home in the knockout stages, adding record-breaking gloss to the occasion.

“It was a beautiful night,” manager Mikel Arteta said after the game, adding: “To score the goals we did and in the manner that we won the game – very, very impressive.”

Around 15 minutes in, however, the match looked set to take a very different course when Ismael Saibari had a wonderful chance to give PSV an early lead, rattling his shot off the crossbar. Ivan Perišić then missed the follow-up and Arsenal seemed lucky to escape.

But momentum shifted quickly, and minutes later the visiting side took the lead when Jurrien Timber headed in Declan Rice’s floated cross at the back post.

Teenagers Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri combined to make it 2-0 moments later, with Nwaneri – who turns 18 in a fortnight – becoming the third-youngest player to score a knockout stage goal in the Champions League after Bojan Krkić and Jude Bellingham.

Woeful defending from PSV – failing to clear the ball from inside the box – allowed Mikel Merino to slot in Arsenal’s third after 31 minutes, though Noa Lang’s penalty just before halftime offered the Dutch side a glimmer of hope.

The second period, however, offered little respite for PSV. Martin Ødegaard quickly made it 4-1 after a dangerous cross from Nwaneri was parried into his path, and Leandro Trossard then chipped in a fifth soon after.

Just 48 minutes into the match, it was the fastest an away side has ever scored five goals in the history of the Champions League.

Ødegaard fired in another goal midway through the second half and later played a brilliant ball to Riccardo Calafiori, who completed the rout on 85 minutes.

Arsenal has now won five Champions League games in a row, a run stretching back to November’s 1-0 defeat against Inter Milan. With the Premier League title race slipping out of their grasp, the Champions League now appears to be the Gunners’ best chance of silverware this season.

“It’s really difficult because PSV are a really good team, the way they beat Juventus (3-1 two weeks ago) was really impressive,” said Arteta. “So how we’ve done it and when we’ve done it, I think we have to give the boys a lot of credit.”

Real Madrid takes ‘little advantage’ against Atleti

Elsewhere in the Champions League, Real Madrid defeated city rival Atlético Madrid 2-1 to take a narrow advantage into next week’s second leg.

Rodrygo’s brilliant run and finish gave Real the lead after just four minutes at the Santiago Bernabéu, sprinting up the wing and cutting inside before slamming a shot past keeper Jan Oblak.

However, a moment of arguably even greater quality later in the first half drew the Colchoneros level as Julián Alvarez evaded a defender and curled an outrageous effort in off the post.

But with the contest locked at 1-1 and the match looking increasingly cagey 10 minutes into the second half, Brahim Díaz restored the lead for Los Blancos after his excellent footwork in the box saw him beat several tackles and slide a shot into the far post.

Both teams had chances later in the match – the best falling to Real’s Vinícius Jr. and Luka Modrić in stoppage time – but the tie remains very much in the balance before next week’s return leg at Atleti’s Metropolitano.

“It was the goal to take a little advantage from this game,” Real manager Carlo Ancelotti told TNT Sports. “It’s not a big advantage, but we are quite satisfied. We will have to fight in the second leg, but we deserve the advantage and I think we can have the confidence necessary to move on.”

