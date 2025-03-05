Saquon Barkley set to be highest-paid running back in NFL history after new extension with Philadelphia Eagles, per reports

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — The Philadelphia Eagles have reportedly made Saquon Barkley the NFL’s highest-paid running back in history, according to multiple media outlets.

Barkley, who helped guide the Eagles to Super Bowl glory last month, has agreed to a two-year contract extension worth $41.2 million which makes him the first $20M-plus per year running back in NFL history, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

Reports state that $36 million is fully guaranteed, with Barkley able to earn another $15 million in incentives.

On Tuesday, the Eagles confirmed Barkley had agreed to a two-year extension but did not provide details of the new deal. CNN has reached out to the franchise for comment.

“Overflow! Grateful for the Eagles Organization, grateful for my team, grateful for the amazing fans in Philly. Fly Eagles Fly,” Barkley said on X Tuesday.

The Eagles star also shared posts which matched the figures reported by multiple outlets.

Barkley’s new deal comes after a historic season in which he proved himself to be the engine of the Eagles’ winning machine.

It was also a record-breaking season for the 28-year-old, beating Terrell Davis’ 1998 rushing record for the regular season and playoffs combined.

He also boasted 2,005 yards in the regular season alone – becoming just the ninth player in league history to eclipse the 2,000-yard rushing mark – but fell just short of Eric Dickerson’s regular-season record after sitting out the Eagles’ final game.

Barkley signed a three-year deal with the Eagles last year after leaving the New York Giants as a free agent.

While his potential was always there to see, perhaps no-one could have predicted how he would have transformed the Eagles offense since joining.

