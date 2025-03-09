Buffalo Bills sign reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen to record-setting extension, per reports

By Jacob Lev, CNN

(CNN) — Have a year Josh Allen.

A month after winning his first career NFL Most Valuable Player award, the Buffalo Bills superstar quarterback Josh Allen has secured another accomplishment.

The 28-year-old Allen and the Bills agreed to a contract extension that will keep him in Buffalo through 2030, the team announced on Sunday.

According to multiple reports, the agreed upon deal is for six-years, $330 million with a record-setting $250 million guaranteed, which is the largest guaranteed money given to an NFL player.

CNN has reached out to the Bills and Allen’s representation for comment but did not immediately hear back.

Allen surpasses Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson’s $230 million guaranteed signed in 2022.

The extension comes hours after the Cleveland Browns agreed to a new four-year deal with superstar defensive end Myles Garrett.

Garrett’s deal is worth $40 million a year, including $123.5 million guaranteed, sources with knowledge of the deal told CNN, making Garrett the highest paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

Allen, who led the Bills to the AFC Championship Game, had a career season as the leader of one of the league’s most potent offenses. Allen passed for more than 3,700 yards and ran for another 531 on the ground, while accounting for 40 total touchdowns.

Allen was drafted in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft out of the University of Wyoming. He’s a three-time Pro-Bowl selection and has been named a two-time All-Pro.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.