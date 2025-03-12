Indiana Pacers steal win over the Milwaukee Bucks with Tyrese Haliburton’s last-ditch four-point play

By Matias Grez, CNN

(CNN) — Tyrese Haliburton completed a wild four-point play with just 3.4 seconds remaining on Tuesday night to earn the Indiana Pacers a nail-biting 115-114 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Haliburton caught an inbounds pass from Andrew Nembhard on the left sideline and launched an audacious fadeaway three-pointer, which hit nothing but net, before being fouled by Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo as he landed.

The Pacers guard made the resulting free throw to give his team a one-point lead, with Antetokounmpo then unable to make his own three-point effort with the last shot of the game.

It was a crucial win for the Pacers, who climb to the same record with the Bucks on 36-28 in fourth place in the Eastern Conference.

“It’s like a football play,” Haliburton said of the winning play, per ESPN. “It was great to see it work. The first time we ever ran the play in training camp two years ago, I made the shot the same way.

“I haven’t got the ball since. I usually hate running the play.

“I’ve shot that shot enough to know where I am on the court. It’s just a matter of getting it off. Just rose up. I jumped higher than I normally do. It just went in.”

Haliburton, who missed the past three games with an injury, was wearing sneakers inspired by WWE legend Triple H’s group, D-Generation X, and the former wrestler lauded the Pacers guard after the game.

“Buzzer Beater. Game over. Maybe it’s the shoes?” the WWE’s current chief content officer wrote on X with a laughing emoji.

Haliburton finished with 14 points, 10 rebounds and two steals for the Pacers, who were led by Pascal Siakam’s 25-point, 12-rebound performance.

Antetokounmpo, who unsuccessfully tried to have his foul overturned with a review, finished with 19 points, 17 rebounds and seven assists for the Bucks. Brook Lopez scored a team-high 23 points to go with seven rebounds.

Cavs extend winning run to 15 games… again

The Cleveland Cavaliers overturned an 18-point, third-quarter deficit to beat the Brooklyn Nets 109-104 and equal the franchise record 15-game winning streak from the start of the season.

Darius Garland scored a game-high 30 points – 18 of which game in a clutch fourth-quarter performance – to lead the Cavaliers’ comeback in the absence of star guard Donovan Mitchell, who was out with a groin injury.

Jarrett Allen added 23 points and 13 rebounds on another night the Cavs shared the load offensively and showcased their strength in depth.

The Cavaliers’ 55-10 record in the fifth-best in NBA history at this stage of the season, per The Associated Press.

Cleveland visits the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday as it looks to make yet more history and set a new franchise record winning streak.

Tuesday’s scores in full

Away @ home (winners in bold)

Washington Wizards 103-123 Detroit Pistons

Brooklyn Nets 104-109 Cleveland Cavaliers

Milwaukee Bucks 114-115 Indiana Pacers

Los Angeles Clippers 120-127 New Orleans Pelicans

