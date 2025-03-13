Skip to Content
Chicago Cubs star swaps baseball bat for samurai sword during practice ahead of Tokyo Series

<i>Matt Dirksen/Chicago Cubs/Getty Images via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Seiya Suzuki of the Chicago Cubs works out during Spring Training at Sloan Park on February 13.
By Benjamin Church, CNN

(CNN) — Chicago Cubs star Seiya Suzuki has taken training to a new level after swapping his baseball bat for a samurai sword.

Ahead of next week’s Tokyo Series, the Japanese outfielder was filmed slicing balls in half inside a batting cage.

Suzuki made contact with every effort that was pitched at him in the short video shared by the Cubs on social media, which has been seen more than 3 million times on X.

The footage cuts after one half of a ball fires towards the videographer, but everyone appeared to stay safe.

The unusual batting practice is certainly a unique way to warm up for the Cubs’ series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, which starts on March 18.

The Cubs will also play the Hanshin Tigers and the Yomiuri Giants in exhibitions games while in Japan. All the games will be played in the Tokyo Dome.

