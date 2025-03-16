Skip to Content
Print your own NCAA men’s and women’s tournament brackets

By CNN Staff, CNN

(CNN) — In too many bracket pools to count? Trying to keep on top of how you’re doing in brackets across three or four different apps? Just like the feeling of crossing out incorrect picks on your busted bracket with a pen instead of watching a computer tell you how wrong you were?

We’ve got you covered.

Follow along with CNN’s live coverage of Selection Sunday and print off your brackets for the men’s and women’s tournament so you can fill in your picks ahead of this week’s madness.

