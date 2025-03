Here’s the field for the 2025 NCAA men’s basketball tournament

By Ben Morse, Jacob Lev, Wayne Sterling and Kevin Dotson, CNN

(CNN) — It’s that time of year again. A time for teams to embark on Cinderella runs and players to become college basketball legends.

March Madness is almost here as the season comes to a crescendo with 68 teams vying to lift that storied trophy.

Here’s who booked their spot in the 2025 NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

West Region matchups and seeds

No. 1 Florida vs. No. 16 Norfolk State (6:50 p.m. ET Friday)

No. 8 UConn vs. No. 9 Oklahoma (9:25 p.m. ET Friday)

No. 5 Memphis vs. No. 12 Colorado State (2 p.m. ET Friday)

No. 4 Maryland vs. No. 13 Grand Canyon (4:35 p.m. ET Friday)

No. 6 Missouri vs. No. 11 Drake (7:35 p.m. ET Thursday)

No. 3 Texas Tech vs No. 14 UNC-Wilmington (10:10 p.m. ET Thursday)

No. 7 Kansas vs. No. 10 Arkansas (7:10 p.m. ET Thursday)

No. 2 St. John’s vs. No. 15 Omaha (9:45 p.m. ET Thursday)

Midwest Region matchup and seeds

No. 1 Houston vs. No. 16 Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (2 p.m. ET Thursday)

No. 8 Gonzaga vs. No. 9 Georgia (4:35 p.m. ET Thursday)

No. 5 Clemson vs. No. 12 McNeese (3:15 p.m. ET Thursday)

No. 4 Purdue vs. No. 13 High Point (12:40 p.m. ET Thursday)

No. 6 Illinois vs No. 11 Texas/Xavier (Texas-Xavier play at 9:10 p.m. ET on Wednesday in the First Four, the winner plays Illinois at 9:45 p.m. ET Friday)

No. 3 Kentucky vs. No. 14 Troy (7:10 p.m. ET Friday)

No. 7 UCLA vs. No. 10 Utah State (9:25 p.m. ET Thursday)

No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 15 Wofford (6:50 p.m. ET Thursday)

East Region matchup and seeds

No. 1 Duke vs. No. 16 American/Mount St. Mary’s (American plays Mount St. Mary’s in the First Four at 6:40 p.m. ET on Wednesday, the winner plays Duke at 2:50 p.m. ET Frirday)

No. 8 Mississippi State vs. No. 9 Baylor (12:15 p.m. ET Friday)

No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 12 Liberty (10:10 p.m. ET Friday)

No. 4 Arizona vs. No. 13 Akron (7:35 p.m. ET Friday)

No. 6 BYU vs. No. 11 VCU (4:05 p.m. ET Thursday)

No. 3 Wisconsin vs. No. 14 Montana (1:30 p.m. ET Thursday)

No. 7 Saint Mary’s vs. No. 10 Vanderbilt (3:15 p.m. Friday)

No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 15 Robert Morris (12:40 p.m. ET Friday)

South Region matchup and seeds

No. 1 Auburn vs. No. 16 Alabama State/Saint Francis (First Four game is at 6:40 p.m. ET Tuesday, Auburn plays the winner at 2:50 p.m. ET Thursday)

No. 8 Louisville vs. No. 9 Creighton (12:15 pm ET Thursday)

No. 5 Michigan vs. No. 12 University of California-San Diego (10 p.m. ET Thursday)

No. 4 Texas A&M vs. No. 13 Yale (7:25 p.m. ET Thursday)

No. 6 Ole Miss vs. No. 11 San Diego State/North Carolina (UNC and San Diego State play in the First Four at 9:10 p.m. on Tuesday, the winner plays Ole Miss at 4:05 p.m. ET Friday)

No. 3 Iowa State vs. No. 14 Lipscomb (1:30 p.m. ET Friday)

No. 7 Marquette vs. No. 10 New Mexico (7:25 p.m. ET Friday)

No. 2 Michigan State vs. No. 15 Bryant (10 p.m. ET Friday)

How teams qualify

There are different methods by which teams can make the bracket.

One avenue is by becoming an automatic qualifier. A team can do this by winning its respective conference tournament, which guarantees a place in March Madness.

A total of 31 teams book their spots via this method. The other 37 spots in the bracket were filled by the at-large teams, with a selection committee deciding who makes the cut.

