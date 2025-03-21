Japan becomes first country to qualify for 2026 men’s World Cup

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — Japan became the first country to qualify for the 2026 men’s World Cup after it beat Bahrain 2-0 at Saitama Stadium on Thursday.

Second-half goals from Daichi Kamada and Takefusa Kubo were enough for the Samurai Blue to earn its spot at next year’s tournament which is being hosted in the US, Canada and Mexico.

Japan becomes the first non-host nation to qualify for the 2026 men’s World Cup, with the three host countries already assured a spot in the 48-team tournament.

“Thanks to the players for their efforts and the fans for their support,” Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu said afterwards, per the Associated Press. “We knew that if we persevered that the goals would come. We will try and win our three remaining games and grow as a team.”

Despite being on top for the first half in Saitama, Japan was unable to find the breakthrough against a resolute Bahrain team.

But in the 66th minute, Kamada – who had earlier come off the bench – slotted home to break the deadlock.

And three minutes from time, Kubo – who had looked dangerous down Japan’s left side throughout the match – finished from a tight angle to assure the team of victory.

The win maintains Japan’s unbeaten 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign with 19 points from seven games, nine points ahead of second-placed Australia and 10 points ahead of third-placed Saudi Arabia.

Japan’s large lead atop Group C of the Asian qualifying route sees the team reach its eighth straight World Cup.

In the Asian qualifying format, the top two from each of the six-team groups automatically reach the World Cup while the third and fourth place teams must go through another round of matches for two more spots.

Elsewhere in Japan’s group, Australia took a big step to booking its place at the 2026 World Cup with an emphatic 5-1 victory over Indonesia in Sydney on Thursday.

In what was the Socceroos’ first game under new manager Patrick Kluivert, Australia was given a lifeline when Indonesia’s Kevin Diks missed a penalty in the eighth minute before Australia’s Martin Boyle converted his own spot kick 10 minutes later to give the home side the lead.

Goals from Nishan Velupillay, Jackson Irvine and Lewis Miller made it 4-0 by the hour mark and although Ole Romeny got a goal back for Indonesia, Irvine’s second of the game sealed the victory for Australia.

