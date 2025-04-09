Cristiano Ronaldo pays tribute as legendary Portuguese coach who scouted him dies aged 77

By Matias Grez, CNN

(CNN) — Cristiano Ronaldo has paid tribute to “one of the greatest symbols of world training” following the death of legendary Portuguese scout Aurélio Pereira, the man who discovered him, at age 77.

Nicknamed “The Formation,” Pereira has been responsible for discovering many of Portugal’s national team stars over the years, including Luis Figo, Ricardo Quaresma, Nani and Paulo Futre.

In fact, the Portugal team that won Euro 2016 was dubbed “The Aurélios” as it featured no less than 10 players discovered by Pereira, who died on Tuesday, his former team Sporting Clube de Portugal said in a statement.

“One of the greatest icons of world coaching has left us, but his legacy will live on forever,” Ronaldo, who was scouted by Pereira aged 12 while playing for Nacional, wrote on social media.

“I will never stop being grateful for everything he did for me and for so many other players. Farewell, Mr. Aurélio, thank you for everything. Rest in peace.”

Pereira played for Sporting and later returned as a coach following a stint with city rival Benfica, going on to form the club’s recruitment and training department in 1988.

Sporting renamed the main stadium of its academy after Pereira in 2012.

In 2017, Pereira received the Medal of Sporting Merit from the City of Lisbon, Sporting added in its tribute. The following year, UEFA awarded him the Order of Merit for his “unparalleled contribution to the development of Portuguese and European football.”

“He will forever be remembered as one of the greatest names in the history of national football and, above all, in the history of Sporting Clube de Portugal,” the club added.

“Sporting CP extends its deepest condolences to family and friends, while praising and thanking the years of effort, dedication, devotion and glory that Leão (the lion on the club badge) has brought to his chest.”

Portuguese Football Federation president Pedro Proença called Pereira’s death “an irreparable loss for Portuguese football.”

“Beyond the enormous legacy built by the man who discovered some of the best players in our history, his story will be of a kind person, of fine manners and who always defended our talent,” Proença said in a statement.

“We will have an enormous and eternal debt of gratitude to Master Aurélio Pereira and we will do everything to honor his legacy.”

