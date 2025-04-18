Despite mysterious bite, Patrick Corbin pitches Texas Rangers to a win

By Thomas Schlachter, CNN

(CNN) — As the Texas Rangers got ready to face the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday, pitcher Patrick Corbin’s lead-up to the game was out of the ordinary to say the least.

Corbin suffered a bite by an unknown insect two days before the contest, which had him doubting he’d play – but by what?

“Something bit me, but I still don’t know what,” Corbin told reporters Thursday, per MLB.com Rangers writer Kennedi Landry.

Such was the severity of the bite, Rangers manager Bruce Bochy was even unsure if Corbin would be able to start the game due to his lack of mobility.

“He had a bite. He could hardly walk when he came into the clubhouse,” Bochy said per Landry. “Some kind of venom got in there. Not sure if it was a spider or what. He was 50/50 on whether he would make the start or not.”

Despite the mystery bite, Corbin was able to power through to take the mound and lead the Rangers to a 3-1 win against the Angels in the second game of their series.

Corbin pitched 5.1 innings with six strikeouts, only allowing five hits and one run on the way to the win.

The pitcher is now hoping for a quick recovery ahead of his next outing.

“I’ve never had anything like that before. I hope it goes away. I just don’t really want to continue to fight through that. They’re doing everything they can and I’ll just try to listen to them and try to get it correct,” he told the media.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.