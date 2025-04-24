Rory McIlroy reveals he spoke to two US presidents after his Masters win

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — Rory McIlroy has a special shine to him as he returns to competitive action this week at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans and who can blame him after finally ending years of heartbreak with victory at the Masters earlier this month.

After so many attempts to complete a historic career grand slam – winning all four of golf’s majors – the Northern Irishman finally was able to slip on the famous green jacket and enter himself into the record books.

There were emotional scenes in the aftermath of McIlroy’s victory at Augusta National, as the relief of the victory became apparent.

And as the 35-year-old returns to golfing action at TPC Louisiana on Thursday, McIlroy detailed the “absolutely amazing” reaction he’s had since his victory.

“It’s been an amazing few days after, and to be able to reflect on it and everything that happened and the magnitude of everything, I think the big thing for me is just how the whole journey sort of resonated with people and the people that have reached out to me,” McIlroy told reporters on Wednesday, also admitting that he came down with a cold in the days after his victory.

“It’s not every day you get to fulfill one of your lifelong goals and dreams, and I’ve just really tried to enjoy everything that comes along with that.”

McIlroy explained that he spent time celebrating in his new house outside of London, as well as visiting family and friends back in Northern Ireland.

He also detailed that he spoke to two US Presidents the day after his Masters victory – something he described as “pretty cool.”

“Just people reaching out from all walks of life, whether it be sports, entertainment, culture. Just all of it,” the five-time major winner said. “People that you would never even think that would watch golf or would know what’s going on, that was very, very humbling, I guess.

“I think people can see themselves in the struggle at times, and everything that you sort of try to put into getting the best out of yourself in that journey. I think people watching someone finally get it done, something they’ve been trying to do for a decade plus, I think it resonated with a lot of people.”

McIlroy returns to New Orleans as the defending champion in the pairs event with his Ryder Cup teammate Shane Lowry.

The two shared an emotional embrace close to the 18th green at Augusta National in the moments after McIlroy’s win and now look to retain their title at TPC Louisiana.

And the Northern Irishman admitted that he’s in the best place possible to continue his good form this week.

“I honestly could not be in a better place in my life professionally, personally, all of it,” he said. “It’s amazing what a year can do.

“This tournament last year was a really cool moment for both of us. I think it probably injected a little bit of joy back into golf for me in some way, which I think is really, really important, not to lose that. For me, I had a great year last year, and I think this tournament was sort of the catalyst to the really good golf that I played for the rest of the year.”

