New England Patriots make Kobee Minor this year’s ‘Mr. Irrelevant’

(CNN) — With the 257th and final pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots selected cornerback Kobee Minor from the University of Memphis.

As the last player selected in the draft, Minor joins one of the most unique fraternities in sports and becomes the newest man to earn the nickname “Mr. Irrelevant.”

“I love it. I’ve never been a highly recruited guy. I’ve never been one of the top guys so really this isn’t anything new to me,” Minor said on a video call shortly after being drafted by the Patriots.

“I am just going to go out here and do what I got to do, put my head down and grind like I always been.”

A fifth-year senior, Minor finished his collegiate career with the Memphis Tigers after initially playing for the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Indiana Hoosiers.

Last season, Minor has 38 tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles, and six pass deflections for the Tigers.

While the final pick in the draft doesn’t always enjoy great success on the field, there are plenty of other perks that come with the dubious honor.

In 1976, the late Paul Salata, who himself had been a 10th round draft pick in 1951, decided that he wanted to give the last draft pick something to smile about. He invited the 487th pick Kelvin Kirk to Newport Beach in California and the concept of “Mr Irrelevant” was born.

It’s since become one of the most endearing concepts in sports.

The event known as “Irrelevant Week” is now run by Salata’s daughter, Melanie Salata-Fitch, who was in Green Bay to announce Minor’s selection on Saturday.

Salata-Finch told CNN that planning for the week begins from backstage as soon as the draft is over.

Irrelevant Week takes place in Newport Beach, featuring a parade in honor of the draftee, a “roast and toast” dinner and a golf tournament. The festivities are tailored to each athlete, and they are encouraged to submit a wish list.

There are VIP trips to Disneyland and the Playboy Mansion, players have met celebrities like Will Farrell and Jimmy Kimmel and driven the cars of their dreams.

At the end of the week, the players leave Newport Beach with more than just fond memories. Stuffed into their luggage is the Lowsman Trophy, a tongue in cheek reference to the Heisman Trophy given to the best NCAA player every season. The player on the trophy is depicted fumbling the ball.

But occasionally Mr. Irrelevant has found success on the football field.

San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy, Mr. Irrelevant in 2022, had an immediate impact for the 49ers. In his rookie season, he was pressed into the starting role due to injuries and engineered a five-game winning streak that was instrumental in the team’s run the NFC Championship game that year.

The next season, Purdy earned the starting quarterback role and led the team to a Super Bowl appearance, where the 49ers lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime.

Another notable Mr. Irrelevant was kicker Ryan Succop, the final pick in the 2009 draft by the Chiefs. Succop went on the enjoy a 14-year NFL career, winning a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021.

Following his selection, Minor posted on his Instagram story, “Mr. Irrelevant. I’ll take it.”

Time will tell what awaits for Minor in his NFL career, but it’s sure to be an exciting ride for the Dallas, Texas, native.

