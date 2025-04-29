Jalen Hurts misses Eagles’ White House celebrations while Trump backs the ‘tush push’

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — Unlike seven years ago, the Philadelphia Eagles celebrated their Super Bowl victory at the White House with President Donald Trump on Monday.

The Eagles traveled to Washington for the traditional championship victory lap, taking photos with the president, presenting him with an Eagles jersey emblazoned with “Trump 47” and soaking up the plaudits on the South Lawn having won Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs in February.

But absent from the traveling party was star quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts who had a “scheduling conflict,” according to a White House spokesperson.

Last week, Hurts had dodged a question about whether he will personally celebrate the team’s Super Bowl victory at the White House, instead not answering when while he was on the red carpet for the 2025 TIME 100 gala in New York City, saying “Um” and looking around before the interviewer thanked him for his time.

Trump praised Hurts at the White House on Monday, calling him a “terrific guy and terrific player” while calling the Eagles an “incredible team, an incredible group.”

According to reports, several other key members of the Eagles team were also not present at the White House, including wide receivers AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith, linebacker Zack Baun, defensive ends Brandon Graham and Josh Sweat and defensive tackle Jalen Carter.

In 2018, during Trump’s first term as president, the Eagles decided not celebrate their first ever Super Bowl win at the White House, a decision which sparked a storm of criticism from Trump, who falsely accused the Eagles of taking a knee during “The Star-Spangled Banner” that year and disrespecting the National Anthem in other ways before uninviting the whole team.

During their time in Washington, the Eagles also visited Arlington National Cemetery where they paid their “respects to those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country by laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier,” team owner Jeffrey Lurie said in a statement.

“Our time in our nation’s capital served as a great reminder of the core values that have brought our team so close together – sacrifice, selflessness, and discipline.”

One player who was in attendance was Eagles running back Saquon Barkley who on Sunday had been seen spending time with Trump.

Barkley and Trump were seen getting off Marine One in New Jersey before playing golf at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster. Barkley later took to social media to reply to those questioning his decision to meet and play golf with Trump.

“Lol some people are really upset cause I played golfed and flew to the White House with the PRESIDENT,” he said on X. “Maybe I just respect the office, not a hard concept to understand. Just golfed with Obama not too long ago…and look forward to finishing my round with Trump!

“Now ya get out my mentions with all this politics and have amazing day.”

During Monday’s festivities at the White House, Trump vocalized his support for the “Tush Push” play which the Eagles have popularized but could potentially be banned later this year by NFL owners.

The infamous play has become polarizing across the NFL, but teams will vote on whether it will remain a permitted play in the future after a motion was tabled to ban it. And Trump said he’s in support of the league keeping it around.

“I hope they keep that play, Coach (Nick Sirianni). They’re talking about getting rid of that play, I understand. They should keep it,” Trump said on Monday. “I like it. It’s sort of exciting and different.”

After Trump spoke, Eagles head coach Sirianni said, “Thank you, Mr. President, for having us here. And we also appreciate the endorsement for the tush push.”

