Gregg Popovich steps down as San Antonio Spurs head coach and is moving to team’s front office as president

By Kyle Feldscher, CNN

(CNN) — San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich – the NBA’s all-time winningest head coach – has made the decision to leave the team’s sideline after 29 seasons.

“While my love and passion for the game remain, I’ve decided it’s time to step away as head coach,” Popovich said in a statement released by the team. “I’m forever grateful to the wonderful players, coaches, staff and fans who allowed me to serve them as the Spurs head coach and am excited for the opportunity to continue to support the organization, community and city that are so meaningful to me.”

Popovich will transition to the team’s president of basketball operations, according to the team. ESPN was first to report on his decision.

Popovich, 76, had been absent from the sideline since suffering a mild stroke on November 2 at Frost Bank Center, the home arena of the Spurs.

At the time, the team announced that he was in rehabilitation and was “expected to make a full recovery.”

In a statement released in December, Popovich had expressed his desire to return to coaching.

“No one is more excited to see me return to the bench than the talented individuals who have been leading my rehabilitation process,” Popovich said at the time. “They’ve quickly learned that I’m less than coachable.”

Spurs assistant coach Mitch Johnson was promoted to interim head coach in Popovich’s absence, and San Antonio have posted a 22-27 record with him at the helm.

Popovich became the head coach of the Spurs on December 10, 1996. He had joined the Spurs in the summer of 1988, as an assistant coach to Larry Brown’s staff. Of his 37 years in the NBA as a coach or executive, 35 of those seasons have been with the Spurs.

He has 1,390 regular season victories to his name, an NBA record. He has also won 170 postseason games, five NBA championships and is one of only three coaches to win the NBA coach of the year award three times alongside Don Nelson and Pat Riley.

Popovich, as head coach of the USA Basketball men’s national team, led Team USA to the gold medal in the Tokyo Summer Olympics in 2021.

CNN’s Ben Morse contributed to this report.

