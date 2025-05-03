Sovereignty wins the 151st Kentucky Derby
By Kevin Dotson, CNN
(CNN) — Sovereignty won the 151st running of the Kentucky Derby on Sunday at Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky.
The three-year-old, trained by Bill Mott, entered the race as one of the favorites at 9-1 odds to win.
Pre-race favorite Journalism took second place while Baeza finished third.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.