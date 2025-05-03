Skip to Content
Sovereignty wins the 151st Kentucky Derby

By Kevin Dotson, CNN

(CNN) — Sovereignty won the 151st running of the Kentucky Derby on Sunday at Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky.

The three-year-old, trained by Bill Mott, entered the race as one of the favorites at 9-1 odds to win.

Pre-race favorite Journalism took second place while Baeza finished third.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

