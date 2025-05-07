‘Proud of you’: Cristiano Ronaldo’s eldest son earns first call-up for Portugal Under-15 national team

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — Cristiano Ronaldo’s eldest son has earned his first call-up for the Portugal Under-15 national squad, the team announced on Tuesday.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., 14, has been selected for the Portugal team which will take part in the Vlatko Marković International Tournament – a youth soccer tournament – later in May.

Ronaldo Sr., who is the record goalscorer in men’s international soccer with 136 goals for Portugal, congratulated his son on his Instagram Stories by posting a picture of his name on the squad list, saying: “Proud of you, son!”

Ronaldo Jr. will be part of the Portugal team which will face Japan, Greece and England, as well as another game in Croatia.

Ronaldo Jr. plays in the youth system at Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, the same club where his father plies his trade having joined in December 2022.

He has followed in his dad’s footsteps over his nascent soccer career, playing in the youth systems at Real Madrid, Juventus and Manchester United while his dad played for the first team.

Clips of Ronaldo Jr. mimicking his dad’s famous “Siu” goal celebration have gone viral on social media and, according to reports, he scored 58 goals while he was with Juventus’ youth set-up.

Following the announcement of Ronaldo Jr.’s call-up, the official Portugal team Instagram account posted a picture of father and son together with the caption: “Portugal’s DNA” which Ronaldo reposted on his IG Stories.

Ronaldo, 40, has four other children.

