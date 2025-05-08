Josaia Raisuqe, Olympic rugby silver medalist from Paris 2024, dies at age 30 in road accident

By Matias Grez, CNN

(CNN) — Josaia Raisuqe, who won the men’s rugby sevens silver medal with Fiji at the Paris 2024 Olympics, has died, his club Castres Olympique said in a statement Thursday. He was 30 years old.

Castres, a rugby union club which plays in France’s prestigious Top 14 championship, said Raisuqe died in a “road accident” and that the team learned of the death Thursday morning.

CNN has reached out to local French police and Fiji Rugby for comment.

In a statement, Castres said the club “is in mourning” and postponed its game against ASM Clermont that was scheduled for Saturday.

“The entire CO (Castres Olympique) family is shaken by this terrible news,” the statement read.

“Josh had been part of the club since 2021. He was a wonderful teammate, very much appreciated by all, and by the Castres supporters who had adopted him. We extend our sincere condolences and our thoughts to his family and loved ones.”

The French National Rugby League said in a statement that tributes will be held for Raisuqe at all Top 14 and Pro D2 grounds this weekend.

Raisuqe played in the rugby sevens gold medal match in Paris, which Fiji lost 28-7 to host France.

Castres president Pierre-Yves Revol called Raisuqe, who was in the starting lineup for the team’s last game against Toulouse, “a radiant young man both on and off the field” and described him as “a pillar of the Fijian community that we have in the club and to which we are very attached.”

“Of course, my thoughts are with his fiancée and all his family and I thank everyone who has reached out to the club,” Revol added.

