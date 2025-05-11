Shedeur Sanders aiming to ‘prove himself right’ instead of other ‘people wrong’ as he begins NFL career

By Thomas Schlachter, CNN

(CNN) — Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders said his “job here isn’t to prove people wrong” but to “prove myself right” as he spoke to the media for the first time since his dramatic slide and fifth round selection during the NFL Draft.

The 144th pick is among the next generation of NFL players being put through their paces with rookie minicamps taking place across the league.

And, after being one of the main storylines during the NFL draft, the 23-year-old said he is grateful for the opportunity with the Cleveland Browns.

“I’m just thankful for the opportunity. Things could have been a lot worse, but I’m here smiling in front of you all at this facility right now.”

Such was the discussion around Sanders’ slide down the draft, US President Donald Trump even posted on social media in support of the former Colorado star.

Sanders said Saturday he was “truly thankful” for the support from the president, as well as “other fans, people in barber shops, just lots of fans.”

He added that “other people’s opinion of you is gonna be based off their own.”

“Ninety-nine percent of hatred is towards pops and then I’m just his son, so it really just comes from that. And I’ve told him that too,” he said, laughing.

Sanders is the son of Colorado Buffaloes head coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders.

“It’s the older generation that do it to me rather than the younger people because when I come in person there’s no negativity I see,” he added. “But it’s all over online.”

Elsewhere at Browns practice, No. 5 pick Mason Graham was seen vomiting in his helmet after a workout.

Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski joked that he may have had too many wings before practice.

“He did, that was gross,” Stefanski told reporters, confirming Graham’s struggles. “I think he ate too much. The cooking in the kitchen was too good, a few less wings next time.”

It’s clear that Graham is going to leave it all on the field for the Browns, but the defensive tackle will be hoping for easier days in the future.

The top two picks in the 2025 NFL Draft have also been refining their skills in their rookie minicamps.

Cam Ward, the No. 1 overall pick, has been training with the Tennessee Titans looking to get sharp ahead of the new season.

Ward had an impressive college career, most recently at the University of Miami, and will be hoping his collegiate performances carry over to the NFL.

One of the most exciting picks of the 2025 draft was the No. 2 overall selection, Travis Hunter.

Hunter has the rare ability to play on both sides of the ball and anticipation has been growing as to whether he can do this in the NFL.

Fans will be eagerly waiting to see if the Heisman Trophy winner does play both offense and defense in practice and then in games as the season gets underway.

The schedule for the 2025 NFL season is released on May 14 and these rookies will be hoping to be game ready for the season opener.

