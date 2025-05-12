Legendary soccer coach Carlo Ancelotti set to become new Brazil manager

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — Carlo Ancelotti, one of the most decorated coaches in soccer, will be the new manager of Brazil, the country’s federation announced Monday.

The 65-year-old, who is currently the manager of Spanish giant Real Madrid, will start his new role on May 26 after the conclusion of the La Liga season, according to the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF).

“He is the greatest coach in history and now he is leading the greatest national team on the planet. Together, we will write new glorious chapters for Brazilian football,” Ednaldo Rodrigues, president of the CBF, said in a statement.

Ancelotti has won 15 trophies over two spells at Real Madrid, including the La Liga and Champions League double last season.

However, the club looks likely to finish this season without a major trophy and was beaten 4-3 by fierce rival Barcelona in El Clásico on Sunday.

Real Madrid’s last league game of the season is on May 25, the day before Ancelotti officially starts his new job.

Speculation is rife that current Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso – who announced that he was departing the German club at the end of the season and played for Los Blancos under Ancelotti in his first spell at the club – is set to take over for the legendary Italian.

Meanwhile, Brazil is currently ranked fifth in the world but has failed to impress during recent tournaments.

The Seleção was beaten by Croatia in the quarterfinals of the last World Cup in 2022, a tournament won by rival Argentina, and also disappointed in last year’s Copa América after being knocked out by Uruguay in the quarterfinal stage.

The team’s last manager, Dorival Júnior, was sacked in March after a run of bad results which left Brazil in fourth place in CONMEBOL’s World Cup qualifying table.

“Bringing Carlo Ancelotti to lead Brazil is more than a strategic move. It is a statement to the world that we are determined to reclaim the top spot on the podium,” Rodrigues added.

2026 World Cup

As an Italian, Ancelotti will be the first foreign coach of the Brazilian national team, according to the CBF.

In its statement, the federation called its incoming manager an “icon” and thanked Real Madrid for allowing Ancelotti to leave his contract early – it was due to run out in 2026.

Madrid is yet to comment publicly about Ancelotti’s future.

Ancelotti’s first game as Brazil manager will be against Ecuador in early June, before his team faces Paraguay later that month.

The main focus, though, will be on next year’s World Cup which is set to be co-hosted by Mexico, Canada and the US.

