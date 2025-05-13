Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum has surgery to repair ruptured Achilles tendon

By Kyle Feldscher and Wayne Sterling, CNN

(CNN) — Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum ruptured his right Achilles tendon in Monday night’s playoff game and will be out for an extended period of time after undergoing surgery, the team announced Tuesday.

The Celtics said he is expected to make a full recovery. The team did not put a timetable on his return, but full recovery from Achilles injuries can often take months, if not longer.

Tatum’s injury is a tough blow to the defending champions, who are on the brink of elimination in the second round of the NBA playoffs. The New York Knicks have a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series after winning Game 4 at Madison Square Garden.

Tatum had put together another incredible season, averaging more than 26 points and eight rebounds per game in the regular season and then ramping up that production in the playoffs.

In the first four games of the conference semifinals against the Knicks, Tatum was brilliant. He averaged 33.5 points and seven assists per game as the Celtics were trying to dig out of a 2-0 series deficit by winning Game 4 to even things up.

Late in the fourth quarter, the Celtics forward went down with an apparent non-contact injury as he tried to go after a loose ball. He quickly grabbed his right ankle and appeared to be in a lot of pain.

Tatum was helped off the court as he couldn’t put any pressure on his right leg and was taken through the tunnel in New York’s Madison Square Garden in a wheelchair.

Tatum finished with a game-high 42 points, tying Celtics legends Larry Bird and John Havlicek for the most 40-point postseason games in franchise history. Tatum also had eight rebounds, four assists, four steals and two blocks in 40 minutes.

But his team could not overcome the loss of its star player and eventually faded against the Knicks and the boisterous Madison Square Garden crowd. The game finished 121-113 in favor of New York. Boston now must roll off three wins in a row to keep its repeat hopes alive.

After the game, Tatum’s injury loomed over players on both teams.

“That’s our brother, hate to see him go down. We know the type of guy he is. It’s tough to see him go down,” Celtics guard Derrick White, who scored 23 points in the loss, said. “We just have to find a way to win Game 5.”

Boston guard Jaylen Brown, who finished with 20 points and seven rebounds, said it was “tough” seeing Tatum go down.

“Tonight is tough. I think everybody is kind of at a loss of words just because, one losing a game, but obviously, the concern with JT. But we pick our heads back up tomorrow and go from there,” Brown said.

Knicks star Jalen Brunson said he’s “praying for the best” for Tatum.

“We want to go out there and compete, but when a player of his caliber goes down and he’s rolling in pain like that, you know something is wrong, so that why I gave my thoughts and prayers because you never want to see something like that ever.”

Game 5 is Wednesday in Boston.

