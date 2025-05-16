Bill Belichick is ‘happy’ and says he has ‘good personal relationship’ with girlfriend Jordon Hudson

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — Famed Super Bowl-winning head coach Bill Belichick said that he is “happy” and has a “good personal relationship” with his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, after increased attention on the pair’s romance.

The 73-year-old was asked by former New York Giants defensive end Michael Strahan on ﻿ABC’s “Good Morning America” about his relationship with Hudson.

“Well, we have good personal relationship. And I’m not talking about personal relationships, Michael, you know that,” Belichick said with a smile on Friday.

Strahan then asked Belichick if he was happy, citing his recent forays into yoga and recent social media posts of the former New England Patriots coach, to which Belichick said he was.

Belichick was promoting his new book, “The Art of Winning,” and explained that Hudson had been pivotal in the creation of the memoir.

“She’s been terrific, through the whole process. And she’s been very helpful to me,” Belichick added. “She does the business things that don’t relate to North Carolina that come up in my life, so I can concentrate on football. And that’s really what I want to do.

“I acknowledged her in the book. She was very helpful on that with the tribute pages, and also given a perspective of the book from kind of a business side. Sometimes I get a little football technical and so she did a good job of keeping me on balance there.”

Belichick’s appearance comes weeks after a now-viral moment during an interview on “CBS Sunday Morning” where Hudson quickly interrupted after Belichick was asked by reporter Tony Dokoupil how the pair first met.

Afterward, Belichick defended Hudson, saying that she was “not deflecting any specific question or topic but simply doing her job to ensure the interview stayed on track.”

Strahan said during the interview that Hudson was not present for Belichick’s appearance on “Good Morning America.”

Earlier this month, the University of North Carolina – who hired Belichick to be the team’s head coach in December – denied that Hudson is prohibited from the team’s football facility after reports suggesting she had.

In an interview with ESPN on Tuesday at the ACC spring meetings in Florida, Belichick addressed a question on the impact the relationship with Hudson has had on coaching the Tar Heels.

“It’s really off to the side,” Belichick said. “It’s a personal relationship, and she doesn’t have anything to do with UNC football.”

