Favorite Journalism comes from behind to win 2025 Preakness Stakes

(CNN) — The favorite Journalism came from behind to the finish line first Saturday to win the 150th Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

Journalism edged Gosger in a race that had no Triple Crown implications.

Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty did not compete in the second leg of the three races that make up the Triple Crown. The colt instead is preparing for the Belmont Stakes on June 7.

Journalism, ridden by Umberto Rispoli and trained by Michael McCarthy, entered the field of nine horses at 6-5 odds.

Sandman finished third.

Saturday’s race was the last one at historic Pimlico as the racetrack will be demolished and rebuilt.

The Preakness Stakes will relocate to Laurel Park in Maryland for the 2026 race, with the intention of the middle jewel of horse racing returning to Baltimore in 2027.

