PGA Championship: Scottie Scheffler surges atop leaderboard as tournament heads into final round

By Jacob Lev, CNN

(CNN) — Moving day at the 2025 PGA Championship saw early thunderstorms turn to sunny skies while featuring the true, classic excitement fans were clamoring for the first two days of the tournament at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

And it all started with one player – Scottie Scheffler.

The World No. 1 is back to doing things on the golf course that are expected.

The 28-year-old propelled himself onto the top of the leaderboard after shooting a blistering 6-under 65 on the day, leaving him with a 11-under par for the tournament.

He sits three strokes ahead of Alex Noren, who shot 5-under par in Saturday’s third round to put himself at 8-under par for the tournament.

Scheffler is now 18 holes away from doing something he has never done – winning a major that isn’t the Masters.

The two-time major winner has won at Augusta National twice in 2022 and 2024.

Scheffler said it would “mean a lot” to bring home a third major championship.

“These tournaments are very important to us, and you work your whole life to have a chance to win major tournaments, any tournament for that matter, and tomorrow I have a good opportunity to go out there and try and win the golf tournament,” Scheffler told CNN’s Patrick Snell after the round.

“But it’s going to take another really good round. There’s a lot of great players chasing me on the leaderboard and someone is going to put up a great round and it’s up to me to go out there and have another really good round and finish off the tournament. Looking forward to the challenge.”

Scheffler would become the 48th player in golf history to win three or more majors.

Scheffler and Noren will tee off together on Sunday at 2:40 p.m. ET.

What happened in Vegas?

The first two rounds saw an unlikely name claim the top of the leaderboard.

Jhonattan Vegas.

After becoming the first Venezuelan to hold the lead or co-lead in a major, Vegas looked to claim his first win in one of golf’s most prized tournaments.

Saturday turned out to more of a struggle than not for the 40-year-old.

Vegas shot 2-over par to tumble the leaderboard to a tie for fifth place with LIV Golf star Jon Rahm and Si Woo Kim.

Despite sitting five-strokes back of Scheffler, Vegas can still accomplish something he has never done in his golf career.

Getting his first top 20 finish at a major.

The round that wasn’t for DeChambeau

“That’s why golf is the worst four-letter word in the world,” Bryson DeChambeau told reporters after Saturday’s third round that saw his lead quickly disapear as quickly as it came.

The LIV Golf star walked onto the 16th hole tee box with the outright lead at hand after sinking five birdies in the round to get to 8-under par and a one-stroke lead over Vegas and Davis Riley at the time.

However, Quail Hollow’s infamous “Green Mile” ate him up and spit him back out which resulted in that lead going away and potentially never coming back.

A bogey on the 16th, a double bogey on the 17th saw him fall to 5-under par and sit in a tie for 8th place entering Sunday’s final round.

DeChambeau said the wind factored in the poor finish to the round but added he will “control what he can control” with quite a bit of ground to catch up.

“It was just an unfortunate series of events that I can handle. It’s just, it’s golf. Sometimes that happens,” DeChambeau said.

The 31-year-old will tee off with Tony Finau at 2 p.m. ET.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.