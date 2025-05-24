Sunderland secures promotion to Premier League after winning ‘most valuable match’ in soccer with injury-time winner

By Issy Ronald, CNN

(CNN) — Sunderland secured promotion to the Premier League on Saturday after defeating Sheffield United 2-1 with an extraordinary injury-time winner in the “most valuable match” in soccer, as the Championship play-off final is known.

For much of the game, Sunderland was trailing 1-0 after Sheffield United took the lead early on through a sweeping counterattacking move finished off by Tyrese Campbell.

But the Blades spurned several chances to put the game beyond Sunderland’s reach and the Black Cats equalized in the 76th minute as Eliezer Mayenda rifled the ball into the net.

And 19-year-old Tom Watson completed Sunderland’s unlikely comeback deep into injury-time, propelling one of English soccer’s most historic clubs back into the Premier League for the first time since 2017.

