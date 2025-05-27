Allegations of fan abuse towards Angel Reese could not be substantiated, WNBA says after investigation

By Kevin Dotson, CNN

(CNN) — The WNBA announced on Tuesday that its investigation could not substantiate allegations of “racist fan behavior” during a recent game between the Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever in Indianapolis earlier this month.

The announcement comes nine days after the WNBA announced that it was investigating allegations of “hateful fan comments” directed at Chicago Sky player Angel Reese during the game.

“We have investigated the report of racist fan behavior in the vicinity of the court during the May 17, 2025 Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever game,” the WNBA said in a statement.

“Based on information gathered to date, including from relevant fans, team and arena staff, as well as audio and video review of the game, we have not substantiated it.

“The WNBA is committed to fostering a safe and inclusive environment for everyone and will continue to be vigilant in enforcing our fan code of conduct.”

The Sky thanked the WNBA and the Fever for their handling of the situation.

“We appreciate the quick action by the league and the Indiana Fever to take this matter seriously and to investigate,” Chicago Sky CEO and President Adam Fox said Tuesday. “This process demonstrates the league’s strong stance on stopping hate at all WNBA games and events, and we will continue to support those efforts.”

The Fever, who said last week it would work with the WNBA to investigate the incident, praised the league Tuesday for its speedy resolution.

“We appreciate the swift and thorough process undertaken by the WNBA to investigate these allegations, which were not substantiated,” said Mel Raines, CEO of Pacers Sports & Entertainment, which owns the Fever.

“At Gainbridge Fieldhouse, we are committed to providing the best possible basketball experience for players and fans where hate speech has absolutely no place. Indiana is home to the world’s greatest fans, and we look forward to an exciting season of Fever basketball.”

Reese and Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark both welcomed the WNBA’s investigation of the alleged incident in statements issued last week.

“I think the WNBA and our team and our organization has done a great job supporting me,” Reese said in a media availability a week ago.

“I’ve gone through so many different things in the past couple of years in my life, but I think just having the support and this love, and being a part of an organization that really supports me and loves me is something I just couldn’t imagine not being a part of,” Reese added.

“There’s no place for that in our game, there’s no place for that in society,” Clark said after practice on May 19 when asked about the allegations of fan misconduct.

“Certainly, we want every person who comes into our arena, whether player or fan, to have a great experience,” Clark continued. “I appreciate the league doing that (the investigation). I appreciate that the Fever organization has been at the forefront of that since day one.”

A much-documented rivalry between Reese and Clark began in college when Reese’s LSU beat Clark’s Iowa for the 2023 national championship, and continued when Clark won the rematch in 2024 in the Elite Eight in front of a television audience of 12.3 million.

The rivalry has followed the pair to the WNBA, where the Fever and Sky have played in a series of hard-nosed contests. In their most recent meeting, Clark notably was assessed a flagrant foul for hard contact on Reese in the Fever’s 93-58 win.

Both players have played down the rivalry, but their fan bases are often vociferous in their dislike of the opposing player.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Ben Morse, Matias Grez and Thomas Schlachter contributed to this report.