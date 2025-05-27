‘This chapter is over’: Cristiano Ronaldo posts cryptic message about his future as he retains Saudi top-scorer award

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — Cristiano Ronaldo threw his future into doubt with a cryptic message on social media after another goalscoring outing.

The Portuguese star bagged a goal as Al Nassr lost 3-2 to Al Fateh on the final day of the Saudi Pro League season on Monday. Ronaldo’s Al Nassr ended the campaign in third, 13 points off champions Al Ittihad, booking its spot in next season’s AFC Champions League.

It was Ronaldo’s 25th league goal of the season, meaning he retains his top-scorer crown from last season.

However, the 40-year-old raised questions about where he will be plying his trade next season with a cryptic social media post after the match.

“This chapter is over. The story? Still being written. Thanks to all,” Ronaldo wrote with a picture of him in his Al Nassr kit.

Since joining Al Nassr in 2022, Ronaldo has scored 93 goals in 105 appearances, per Transfermarkt.

His contract is set to expire at the end of this season leaving him free to sign with any club he chooses.

Spanish outlet Marca reported last week that an unnamed Brazilian club had made an offer to Ronaldo to allow him to participate in the revamped FIFA Club World Cup, which is being held in the US this summer.

Botafogo, Fluminense, Flamengo and Palmeiras are the teams from Brazil participating in the tournament.

Last week, Moroccan club Wydad Casablanca denied rumors that it was also hoping to sign Ronaldo for the Club World Cup, a source told Reuters.

“It was just a friendly talk between Wydad’s president and an agent close to Ronaldo, without going beyond informal discussions,” a source told Reuters.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.