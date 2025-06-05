Finland women’s soccer manager apologizes for mistakenly calling up retired 51-year-old instead of 23-year-old

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — The manager of Finland’s women’s national soccer team has apologized after mistakenly calling up a 51-year-old with the same surname as a 23-year-old who she meant to select.

Outi Saarinen called up former player Stina Ruuskanen for the team’s game against Serbia this week, instead of Djurgården defender Nanne Ruuskanen.

The mistake was made too late for it to be corrected in time for the game, meaning Stina Ruuskanen was formally named in Finland’s squad and Nanne Ruuskanen missed out.

“Nanne was, of course, disappointed but took the news very well considering the circumstances,” Saarinen said in a statement on the Finnish Football Association website.

“I am very sorry for the mistake.”

Stina Ruuskanen – who last played for the Finnish national team 29 years ago when she made two appearances for the Helmarit and has been retired for years – took the call-up in good spirits.

“I’m definitely ready if the call comes! Just yesterday I was playing in a hobby league match … so my game feel is good,” she told the Finnish newspaper Ilta-Sanomat, per Reuters.

Finland went onto draw against Serbia, missing out on the opportunity to win its UEFA Nations League group.

