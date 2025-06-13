Oklahoma City Thunder turn the tables on the Indiana Pacers, making late-game charge to even the NBA Finals

By Kyle Feldscher, CNN

(CNN) — The Oklahoma City Thunder turned the tables on the Indiana Pacers on Friday, getting a come-from-behind victory with a spectacular fourth quarter to even up the NBA Finals two games apiece.

The Thunder’s 111-104 win tightens the NBA Finals into a best-of-three series in which Oklahoma City has home-court advantage.

The Pacers had made it a habit of climbing back into games during these playoffs with grating defense, clutch offense and their opponents increasingly pressing as they drew ever closer. On Friday, the Thunder expertly played that role, chipping away at a 10-point third quarter deficit until it took the lead with just minutes to go in the game.

The series shifts back to Oklahoma City on Monday with Game 5 set for 8:30 p.m. ET.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 15 points in the final stretch of the game to help push his team to victory, finishing with 35 points as he continued his brilliant NBA Finals. He said the Thunder came out with an urgency on Friday.

“We knew it when we woke up this morning,” he told the ABC broadcast. “(Being down) 3-1 is a lot different than 2-2 going back home. We played with desperation to end the game. That’s why we won. We got to try to maintain the same desperation going into Game 5, Game 6, whatever it may be.”

Both teams have now won on the other’s home floor and have proven that they can win tight games. The series is shaping up to be a classic as both teams refuse to back down and are incredibly evenly matched – as evidenced by a tight first half.

The first half was higher scoring than the first three games of the series as the teams combined for 117 points, the Pacers taking a 60-57 lead into the break.

Aside from a brief period in the first half of the first quarter, the game stayed tight throughout the opening stages. The Thunder grabbed the lead midway through the second and held on until the Pacers made a run just before the end of the second quarter to take the lead.

Jalen Williams led the Thunder in scoring through the first 24 minutes with 16 points as MVP Gilgeous-Alexander took an uncharacteristic number of breaks in the first half. SGA contributed 12 but had zero assists as the Pacers defense tried to limit the Thunder’s star however it could.

Indiana’s attack was much more balanced. Pascal Siakam contributed 16 first half points but seven of the other eight Pacers players who entered the game scored at least five points.

A 9-2 run in the third quarter by the Pacers opened up a seven-point lead, the biggest since they led by nine in the early stages of the first quarter. Siakam continued his dominant play with a 25-foot 3-pointer that brought the Indianapolis crowd to their feet and forced the Thunder into taking a timeout to kill the run before it got out of hand.

The timeout worked and the Thunder quickly cut the lead to four as Gilgeous-Alexander scored his 20th point on a pull-up jumper. An offensive foul by the Pacers allowed Oklahoma City to slice into the lead further as the home crowd and Pacers players grew frustrated at the officials.

But Obi Toppin eased those hurt feelings with back-to-back threes that rebuilt the Pacers lead to eight. Toppin’s solid effort off the bench got the Indiana crowd hyped and his dunk with two minutes to go gave the Pacers a 10-point lead, their biggest of the night. The Thunder narrowed that lead to seven heading into the fourth quarter.

Oklahoma City charged in the opening minutes of the fourth to once again narrow the Pacers lead down to three, forcing Indiana head coach Rick Carlisle to call timeout.

But much like the Pacers have done multiple times in these Finals, the Thunder refused to go away and continued their charge to tie the game with about eight minutes to go. Indiana has loved to play in close games throughout these playoffs, but in the Finals, they had been the ones making the late-game charge rather than fending one off.

The teams began trading big-time, tough layups as the game entered a punch, counterpunch rhythm down the stretch. Tyrese Haliburton woke up in the final quarter, dropping eight in the fourth quarter. Not to be outdone, Gilgeous-Alexander had a few clutch shots of his own, including the jumper with 2:21 to go that put OKC in the lead for the first time in the second half.

“It’s a dog fight every time we step on the floor. On both ends of the floor, they make you work. And we like to make teams work. So, whoever imposes their will the best this series will come out on top and that’s our goal,” Gilgeous-Alexander said after the game.

The Pacers couldn’t get a shot to fall as the Thunder held onto their lead coming into the final minute. Gilgeous-Alexander’s twisting drive and leaning jump shot with .3 seconds left on the shot clock resulted in a foul on Aaron Nesmith, giving the MVP a chance to make it a two-possession game with 44 seconds to play. Nesmith fouled out on the play.

SGA sunk both shots and it was 107-103 in favor of the Thunder. The Pacers couldn’t get a decent shot on the ensuing possession with Myles Turner barely grazing the rim with a 3-point attempt. Bennedict Mathurin was fouled on the ensuing rebound; he missed both free throws and Oklahoma City’s Chet Holmgren grabbed the rebound.

The Thunder had a chance to put the game on ice out of the stoppage. Mathurin was called for a foul before the ball could be put into play and Gilgeous-Alexander drilled the free throw to make it 108-103, and the Thunder got the ball back. But the pressing Pacers defense forced a turnover on the inbounds play, and Mathurin drew another foul on the ensuing scramble.

But once again, Mathurin had trouble at the free throw line, splitting the two shots to make it a four-point game with 19 seconds to go. Mathurin committed yet another foul on the ensuing inbounds play, allowing Gilgeous-Alexander to hit another free throw to make it 109-104 and the Thunder got the ball back again.

Gilgeous-Alexander drew one final foul and, as he always does, hit his free throws to give the game its final score. The Pacers had one final heave that clanked off the iron as the Thunder celebrated a massive victory.

