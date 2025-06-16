Angel Reese becomes second youngest player in WNBA history to record triple-double

By Matias Grez, CNN

(CNN) — Chicago Sky star Angel Reese became the second youngest player in WNBA history to record a triple-double as she led her team to a 78-66 win over the Connecticut Sun on Sunday.

Reese recorded 11 points, 11 assists and 13 rebounds for her first career triple-double at 23 years and 40 days old in the Commissioner’s Cup win, the WNBA equivalent of the men’s NBA Cup. Only Caitlin Clark has recorded one at a younger age in the league, doing so twice when she was 22.

Reese, a WNBA All-Star in her first season, has recorded 30 double-doubles in her nascent career, but her previous high in assists was five.

The former LSU star also becomes only the fourth player in Sky history to record a triple-double. Reese also added two blocks and three steals to her stat line on the night.

Clark is the only other WNBA player to record a triple-double this season, doing so in the Indiana Fever’s opening game of the season.

“(I’m) trying to get back to being super versatile,” Reese said, per the Athletic. “And (new head coach Tyler Marsh) made that emphasis early on in the season.

“And I didn’t understand it, and I really was kind of confused and trying to figure it out. I’m still figuring it out but I have patience.

“I’m just super excited, and then to add it with a win just feels really good.”

Five Sky players scored in double figures, thanks partly to Reese’s dishing, with rookie Hayley Van Lith leading the team off the bench with 16 points.

Kia Nurse made all four of her shots for the Sky, including going 3-of-3 from three-point range for 11 points.

The Sky, who have been dealt the sizeable blow of losing five-time All Star Courtney Vandersloot to an ACL tear, improved to 3-7 with the win and snapped a three-game losing skid in the process. Chicago also moves up to fifth in the Eastern Conference Commissioner’s Cup standings with the victory.

For the Sun, Marina Mabrey scored a game-high 22 points, while Tina Charles added 19 as Connecticut fell to last in the Commissioner’s Cup table in the East.

Up next for the Sky are fellow early season strugglers, the Washington Mystics, on Tuesday, while the Sun play Clark’s Fever.

