Luis Guevara, 19-year-old Baltimore Orioles minor league player, dies following jet ski crash

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — Luis Guevara, a 19-year-old minor league player for the Baltimore Orioles, has died as a result of the injuries suffered during a “vessel incident,” according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission (FWC).

The FWC told CNN Sports in a statement that Guevara was involved in an accident off Lido Key in Sarasota County on Sunday.

The FWC told CNN that investigators found four people were thrown into the water as a result of two jet skis colliding “head-on.” Two passengers sustained minor injuries while Guevara and another were taken to the hospital. The Orioles minor league infielder died of his injuries on Sunday.

The FWC said in its statement that the crash remains under investigation.

The Orioles honored the memory of their young infielder in a statement posted on social media.

“Luis was a beloved member of our organization, and we are devastated following his tragic passing,” Mike Elias, Orioles executive vice president and general manager, said in a statement on X.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and teammates and we ask for their continued privacy during this difficult time.”

Guevara was signed by the Orioles in January 2023 as an international free agent having grown up in Venezuela.

In what was his first season in US baseball, he appeared in 30 games: 24 with Single-A Delmarva, four with the FCL Orioles and two with Double-A Chesapeake.

He had spent his first two professional baseball seasons in 2023 and 2024 with the DSL Orioles in the Dominican Republic.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.