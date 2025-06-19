Alex Zverev reaches second round in Halle after coming to aid of injured spectator

By Matias Grez, CNN

(CNN) — Alex Zverev continued his Wimbledon preparations with a dominant 6-2, 6-1 win over the US’ Marcos Giron to reach the second round in Halle, despite his attention being temporarily diverted to help an injured fan in the stands.

Play was halted in the first set with Zverev leading 5-2, 15-30 after a crash was heard inside the arena, with video footage showing that a piece of an advertising hoarding had fallen and struck a female spectator sitting in the tier below.

The world No. 3 quickly went over and handed an ice pack to the fan, who held it against the back of her neck.

“There has never been anything like this in our 32-year tournament history. We deeply regret the incident,” tournament director Ralf Weber said in a statement.

The woman didn’t suffer any “major injuries,” the statement added, but was taken to hospital “for safety reasons.”

Weber also offered the spectator a season ticket for next year.

Event managers Dr. Udo Kleine and Uwe Greipel-Dominik said in a joint statement that they suspect “drumming against the boards caused screws to come loose.”

“This must not happen and we apologise. We will also check all the other boards and their fixings immediately after the Zverev match,” they added.

Zverev, who is still searching for his first career grass title after defeat to Taylor Fritz in Sunday’s Stuttgart Open final, will play Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego in the second round.

The German has twice previously reached the final in Halle, in 2016 and 2017, and is aiming for his seventh career title on home soil.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.