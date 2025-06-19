Wyndham Clark apologizes for his actions at US Open after social media reports that he damaged the locker room

By Kyle Feldscher, CNN

(CNN) — Professional golfer Wyndham Clark expressed regret Thursday for his behavior at last week’s US Open after reports on social media circulated that he had caused damage to Oakmont Country Club’s venerated locker room.

The course at Oakmont frustrated many of the world’s best golfers last weekend and only one player, winner J.J. Spaun, finished under par. Clark did not make the cut to play over the weekend and finished at 8-over par.

Following his missed cut, reports on social media circulated that Clark had caused damage to Oakmont’s lockers after one of his rounds. At the Travelers Championship on Thursday in Connecticut, Clark apologized for his actions.

“I’ve had a lot of highs and lows in my career, especially this year, some lows. I made a mistake that I deeply regret. I’m very sorry for what happened,” Clark told reporters at the tournament.

“But I’d also like to move on, not only for myself but for Oakmont, for the USGA, and kind of focus on the rest of this year and things that come up. I still want to try to make the Ryder Cup team. I still am on the outside looking in for the FedEx Cup. So I’m starting to move on and focus on those things.”

He was far from alone in his anger last weekend. Many players were seen throwing clubs, slamming them in frustration, and cursing the brutal course.

Clark tried to erase the memories of his disappointment at Oakmont with an opening round 6-under 64 on Thursday, putting him tied for second in the early afternoon.

He was in a much better mood when he spoke with reporters than he was at the famous country club outside Pittsburgh.

“This place has always been kind of special to me. Getting my first start with Travelers, coming out of college, you don’t know what to expect. It was my first ever Tour event, and having a little faith in me to give me that start – obviously I didn’t play very well, but I remember leaving that year saying, ‘OK, I’m going to win here someday,’” he said.

“I love this place, and it’s special to me. So, regardless, if that happens, I’m always excited to come back to this course, this tournament. They treat us so well. Travelers does an amazing job. I’m happy to be here.”

Clark is set to start his second round on Friday at 12:10 p.m. ET.

