(CNN) — No. 2 seed Coco Gauff was shockingly upset at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships on Tuesday as Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska defeated the Roland Garros champion 7-6(3), 6-1.

Gauff has never made it past the fourth round at Wimbledon.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

