Kevin Durant to Houston Rockets in historic NBA trade involving 7 teams

By Wayne Sterling and Jacob Lev, CNN

(CNN) — An NBA trade deal involving one of the league’s biggest stars involves a remarkable seven teams. The Phoenix Suns are trading 15-time All-Star forward Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets, the team announced on Sunday.

The deal involves six players and 13 draft picks, and according to the NBA, it is the most teams involved in a single trade in league history.

The Suns, Rockets, Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, and Minnesota Timberwolves are all a part of the massive transaction.

Along with Durant, Houston will receive center Clint Capela, with Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, Daeqwon Plowden, the rights to the 10th overall draft pick in this year’s player draft, Khaman Maluach, Rasheer Fleming, Koby Brea, and a future second round pick heading to the desert.

Brooklyn will receive two second round draft picks, the Lakers will get the rights to Adou Thiero, Minnesota gets back the rights to Rocco Zikarsky, two second round picks and cash, the Hawks collect David Roddy, a second round swap and cash and lastly, Golden State will get the rights to Alex Toohey and Jahmai Mashack.

Rockets head coach Ime Udoka commended the two-time NBA champion Durant, calling him a “type of competitor who fits with what we’ve been building here in Houston.”

“His skill level, love of basketball, and dedication to his craft have made him one of the most respected players of his generation, and my staff and I are excited to work with him,” Udoka said in a statement Sunday.

Appearing at the Fanatics Fest in New York last month, Durant was on stage when the presenter broke the news to the two-time NBA Finals MVP.

“Being a part of the Houston Rockets, I’m looking forward to it. Crazy, crazy last couple of weeks, but I’m glad it’s over with,” Durant told Kay Adams after the event.

He added: “They had a great season last year, love their leadership. I felt like I’d be a good addition.”

As for the team he is leaving, the 36-year-old said, “They wanted me to go. They got what they wanted, and I got what I wanted.

“We can move on and good luck to them going forward, always remember my time there.”

Charania was first to report the news on the original Durant trade.

Durant, who won a fourth Olympic gold medal at the 2024 Paris Games, played 62 games this past season, averaging 26.6 points, 6 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game.

The Rockets finished with the second-best record in the Western Conference at 52-30 but lost in the first round of the playoffs to the Golden State Warriors in seven games.

Durant returns to the Lone Star State where he played college ball at the University of Texas for one season.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

This story has been updated with additional reporting.