Red Bull team principal Christian Horner fired after 20 years with team

(CNN) — Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has been fired after 20 years with the team, a team spokesperson told CNN Sports on Wednesday.

Red Bull did not give a reason for Horner’s firing, but thanked him in a statement, adding that the 51-year-old will “forever remain an important part of our team history.”

“We would like to thank Christian Horner for his exceptional work over the last 20 years,” Oliver Mintzlaff, Red Bull’s chief executive for corporate projects and investments, said.

“With his tireless commitment, experience, expertise and innovative thinking, he has been instrumental in establishing Red Bull Racing as one of the most successful and attractive teams in Formula 1. Thank you for everything, Christian.”

Laurent Mekies – who works for Red Bull’s sister team Racing Bulls – will replace Horner as team principal, the statement added.

Horner had been Red Bull’s team principal since it joined F1 in 2005.

During the Brit’s time in charge, Red Bull has had tremendous success, winning eight drivers’ and six constructors championships.

The team won four consecutive drivers’ world titles with Sebastien Vettel between 2010 and 2013 and Max Verstappen has become the current dominant force in F1, winning the last four championships.

Red Bull had 124 Grand Prix wins, 107 pole positions and 287 podium finishes with Horner at the helm.

In recent years, Horner’s time with Red Bull has been controversial.

Red Bull launched an independent investigation in February last year after Horner was accused of engaging in inappropriate behavior towards a member of the racing team, who has not been identified.

Horner was later cleared of wrongdoing and reiterated his denial of the allegations after alleged leaked messages were distributed to members of the F1 community in a Google Drive. CNN has been unable to corroborate the messages’ authenticity and Red Bull previously said it would be “inappropriate” to comment on the matter.

Horner’s firing comes amid rumors that Verstappen could leave Red Bull at the end of this season.

Verstappen has been linked with a move to Mercedes, despite having a contract with Red Bull until 2028.

The Dutch driver, though, has repeatedly turned down the opportunity to comment on his future. Horner had previously been steadfast in his belief that Verstappen would remain with Red Bull.

The 2025 season has seen Red Bull struggle on the track too, with Verstappen sitting third in the drivers’ championship standings, 69 points behind McLaren’s Oscar Piastri, with just two Grand Prix victories in 2025.

Red Bull currently sits fourth in the 2025 constructors’ championship, 288 points behind McLaren.

