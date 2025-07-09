Six days after signing, João Pedro scores twice to send Chelsea to Club World Cup final

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — João Pedro scored twice, just six days after signing for Chelsea, as his new team booked its spot in the FIFA Club World Cup final with a 2-0 victory over Fluminense at MetLife Stadium on Tuesday.

Pedro opened the scoring just 18 minutes into his first start, curling home from just outside the box.

The Brazilian then doubled Chelsea’s lead in the 56th minute as his powerful effort clipped the bar and went into the Fluminense net to cap off a swift counterattack.

Chelsea will now face either Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain in Sunday’s final, with the two European giants playing in the tournament’s other semifinal on Wednesday.

After the game, Pedro called his two-goal debut for Chelsea a “dream first start.”

“I don’t think it could’ve been better,” the 23-year-old said. “I’m very happy. I want to help the team. I knew I could score today, and that’s what I did. The team controlled the game today, did really well today and now we’re focused on the final.

“I think we have a great team, great players and it’s a pleasure to play with them. I think this season can be a great season for us.”

Pedro completed his reported $82 million (£60 million) move to Chelsea from fellow Premier League team Brighton and Hove Albion last week. Last season, he scored 19 goals in all competitions to finish as Brighton’s joint-top scorer.

After signing, he was immediately added to Chelsea’s Club World Cup squad, coming off the bench in the Blues’ quarterfinal victory over Palmeiras.

The Brazilian was thrown into the starting lineup for the semifinal after the suspension of Liam Delap – another summer signing for Chelsea – ruled the Englishman out.

It had the desired effect as Pedro’s inch-perfect curled effort in the 18th minute gave Chelsea an early lead.

The goal sparked the game into life and Fluminense thought it had equalized on the 25-minute mark when Germán Cano’s poked shot looked to be heading into the goal, only for Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella to clear it off the line at the last minute.

The moment gave the Brazilian side renewed hope and it was awarded a penalty shortly afterwards for handball, only for a video assistant referee (VAR) review to result in referee François Letexier reversing his decision.

Fluminense’s pressure then kicked Chelsea into gear offensively, with Pedro getting his second of the game when his rifled effort slammed off the bar and into the back of the net.

After both his goals, Pedro raised his hands aloft in a sign of respect, having started his career at both the youth and senior levels at Fluminense.

Pedro stressed the place the Rio-based club still holds in his heart after the victory.

“I’ve got mixed feelings,” Pedro told FIFA. “I apologize for the two goals. This is my job. I’m sad to see some of the players I played alongside, some of the staff I know upset. Seeing their sadness is difficult because I know this was their dream.

“I’m sorry, but the Fluminense fans know how much I love the club. I hope to return to Fluminense one day. I can’t predict the future, but I hope we see each other again.”

Pedro has started life as a Chelsea player emphatically and could win his first piece of silverware with his new team in Sunday’s final at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

After the game, Blues manager Enzo Maresca expressed his pride at his team’s performances at the tournament.

“We are very happy and very proud to play the final,” the Italian said. “The reason why is that this is the Club World Cup, the best clubs in the world are here. So for us to be there (in the final) on Sunday is something we have to be proud and happy about.”

