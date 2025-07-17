Wyndham Clark reportedly banned from Oakmont Country Club due to ‘recent behavior’ at US Open

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — American golfer Wyndham Clark has reportedly been banned from Oakmont Country Club after he allegedly caused damaged to the club’s venerated locker room at June’s US Open.

According to a letter from Oakmont Country Club president John Lynch sent to members that Golf Digest – which, like CNN, is part of Warner Bros. Discovery – obtained, the decision was made because of Clark’s “recent behavior.”

“Several of you have inquired about the situation involving Wyndham Clark and the steps being taken in response to his recent behavior. Following multiple discussions with the USGA and the OCC Board, a decision has been made that Mr. Clark will no longer be permitted on OCC property,” the letter said.

“This decision will remain in effect unless formally reconsidered and approved by the Board. Reinstatement would be contingent upon Mr. Clark fulfilling a number of specific conditions, including full repayment for damages, a meaningful contribution to a charity of the Board’s choosing, and the successful completion of counseling and/or anger management sessions.”

CNN has contacted Oakmont Country Club and the United States Golf Association – the governing body of golf in the US – for comment.

The course at Oakmont frustrated many of the world’s best golfers at this year’s US Open and only one player, winner J.J. Spaun, finished under par.

In what were tricky conditions, Clark – who won the US Open in 2023 – did not make the cut to play over the weekend and finished at 8-over par.

Following his missed cut, reports on social media circulated that Clark had caused damage to Oakmont’s lockers after one of his rounds. At the Travelers Championship in Connecticut a week later, Clark apologized for his actions.

“I’ve had a lot of highs and lows in my career, especially this year, some lows. I made a mistake that I deeply regret. I’m very sorry for what happened,” the 31-year-old told reporters at the tournament.

“But I’d also like to move on, not only for myself but for Oakmont, for the USGA, and kind of focus on the rest of this year and things that come up. I still want to try to make the Ryder Cup team. I still am on the outside looking in for the FedEx Cup. So I’m starting to move on and focus on those things.”

He was far from alone in his anger last weekend. Many players were seen throwing clubs, slamming them in frustration, and cursing the brutal course.

It’s not the first time this season Clark has expressed his anger on the course. At the 2025 PGA Championship, the world No. 28 threw his club after a drive, damaging a tee box.

Oakmont Country Club is next set to host the US Open in 2033. Clark will have an exception to qualify for the tournament through his 2023 victory.

