‘It’s a hill I’ll die on’: Brian Harman losing no sleep over hunting drama as he stalks into Open contention

(CNN) — Brian Harman is, fittingly, firmly in the hunt for The Open Championship.

A blistering bogey-free six-under 65 during Friday’s second round at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland accelerated the American’s chase for a second Claret Jug, as the 38-year-old seeks to add to his dominant triumph two years ago.

The Savannah, Georgia-born golfer had coasted to his first major crown on Merseyside, in the North West of England, the nonchalance of his six stroke victory at Hoylake serving in stark contrast to the hostile atmosphere he encountered during the tournament.

While he laughed off “unspeakable” heckles from behind the ropes at the time, many of which stemmed from the yearn to see local hero Tommy Fleetwood win, Harman admitted Friday he was surprised at the reaction to his love of hunting.

Dubbed “The Butcher of Hoylake” by one British tabloid, Harman’s off-course passion became a running theme of press conferences.

“I was curious why everyone was asking so many questions about it,” he told reporters when he returned as the clubhouse leader at eight-under par overall on Friday.

“I didn’t realize that everyone was so upset about it. It’s a hill I’ll die on. I’ll sleep like a baby tonight.”

Aware of the nickname, Harman went on to explain that he exclusively uses a bow and arrow rather than rifles when hunting, pursues “rare” animals, and that the primary purpose is for food, as opposed to sport.

“I knew how to skin a deer when I was eight years old … I enjoy it, start to finish,” Harman told reporters at Hoylake in 2023.

“Back home at the hunting place that I own, we plant food for the animals. We have prescribed fire for the animals. Everything we do is for the wildlife, and then when we harvest it, we respect it and take care of it and feed our families with it.”

Links love

Regardless, Harman seems to have held no grudges over the reception he received two years ago, a forgiveness undoubtedly linked to his fondness for the unique challenge of Open golf.

The world No. 26 once again looked totally at ease amid the blustering conditions and testing links holes that have become synonymous with the sport’s oldest championship, rolling in three birdies on either side of the turn to build on his opening round of 69.

“I love the golf over here. It suits me,” Harman explained. “Distance, of course, matters over here, but it doesn’t matter as much as maybe some other tournaments, and it doesn’t matter because the ground is so firm that the ball rolls.

“There’s just a million different ways to play over here, whereas at some other majors you get kind of stuck into, ‘Well, I’m going to swing as hard as I can off this tee ball and try to hit this 7-iron as high as I possibly can and hope it stops.’”

With an enormous clamor for Northern Irish stalwart Rory McIlroy to conquer Portrush, playing host for only the third time in the tournament’s 153-year history, it’s an eerily similar situation to 2023, when Harman fired a second round 65 en route to spoiling Fleetwood’s homecoming.

And once again, Harman holds no bitterness about having to play the villain.

“The golf overall fan knowledge over here is unbelievable,” said Harman. “They all play. They love the game. And being an Open champion over here is really cool. They know who you are. They have respect for you.

“I love coming over here. As far as golf, it’s as pure as it gets.”

