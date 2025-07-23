Venus Williams, 45, becomes oldest player to win WTA singles match in more than 20 years

By Matias Grez, CNN

(CNN) — Venus Williams rolled back the years to produce a brilliant display as she eliminated fellow American Peyton Stearns 6-3, 6-4 to reach the round of 16 of the DC Open.

Williams, 45, becomes the oldest player to win a singles match on the WTA Tour since Martina Navratilova won in the first round of Wimbledon in 2004 aged 47.

It was Williams’ second tour victory in as many days after she recorded a doubles win at the DC Open alongside Hailey Baptiste on Monday.

“You know, it’s the first step, and the first match is always extremely difficult,” Williams said after the match, per the WTA. “It’s hard to describe how difficult it is to play a first match after so much time off.

“So going into the match, I know I have the ability to win, but it’s all about actually winning. So this is the best result, to play a good match and win.

“I’m here with my friends, family, people I love, and the fans too, who I love and they love me, so this has been just a beautiful night.”

It was an impressive display from Williams against world No. 35 Stearns, fighting back from a break to love in her opening service game and again effectively using her aggressive serving and returning as a weapon.

Tuesday’s win was Williams’ first singles match on tour since an opening-round defeat to Diana Shnaider at the Miami Open in March 2024, while her last victory came in 2023 against Veronika Kudermetova in the opening round of the Cincinnati Open.

Monday was also Williams’ first doubles match in almost three years, and until this week she had been listed as “unactive” on the WTA Tour.

Over the course of her career, the American former world No. 1 won seven grand slam singles titles and 14 in doubles alongside younger sister Serena – as well as two mixed doubles grand slam titles in 1998.

“There are no limits for excellence,” Williams said. “It’s all about what’s in your head and how much you’re able to put into it. If you put in the work mentally, physically and emotionally, then you can have the result.

“It doesn’t matter how many times you fall down. Doesn’t matter how many times you get sick or get hurt or whatever it is. If you continue to believe and put in the work, there is an opportunity, there is space for you.”

Williams faces a tough test in Poland’s world No. 24 Magdalena Fręch in the next round on Thursday, while her next doubles match with Baptiste is scheduled for Wednesday against fellow American Taylor Townsend and China’s Zhang Shuai.

Following the match, Williams also spoke about her recent engagement to Italian actor Andrea Preti, who was in attendance to watch her play for the first time.

“My fiancé is here and he really encouraged me to keep playing,” Williams said. “There were so many times where I just wanted to coast and kind of chill.

“Do you know how hard it is to play tennis? You guys don’t know how much work goes into this, like it’s 9 to 5 except you’re running the whole time. Lifting weights and just like dying and then you repeat it the next day.

“So he encouraged me to get through this and it’s wonderful to be here. He’s never seen me play.”

