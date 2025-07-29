Katie Ledecky wins 1,500-meter freestyle gold at the World Aquatics Championships, her 22nd world title

By George Ramsay, CNN

(CNN) — American swimming star Katie Ledecky won yet another 1,500-meter freestyle world title in Singapore, her sixth victory in the event.

The dominant performance on Tuesday marked Ledecky’s 22nd gold medal at the World Aquatics Championships and took her overall tally to 28 medals.

After a fast start, the nine-time Olympic champion was projected to finish ahead of her own world record set in 2018 before closing in 15:26.44 – six seconds outside her best-ever time.

Italy’s Simona Quadarella was second in 15:31.79, while Australia’s Lani Pallister, who followed Ledecky closely in the opening stages of the race, was third in 15:41.18.

“Lani took it out there,” Ledecky said in her post-race interview. “I knew she’d be out fast and I just wanted to get out fast but comfortable enough that I could build from there. (I’m) happy with the time and happy with the swim.”

Ledecky was in superb form heading into the World Championships in Singapore, breaking her own long-standing 800m freestyle record in May and posting her second-best time in the 1,500m at the end of April.

The 28-year-old took bronze behind Canadian teenager Summer McIntosh in the 400m freestyle on Sunday but was the firm favorite for Tuesday’s 1,500m final – an event which Ledecky has dominated her entire career.

Pushed hard by Pallister in the first half of the race, Ledecky was at one point as much as three seconds ahead of world record pace, and 2.35 seconds ahead by the halfway mark.

Despite a slower second half, she still remains unbeaten in the 1,500m freestyle at the World Championships, ever since she made her debut in 2013. Ledecky withdrew from the event in 2019 due to illness and missed last year’s worlds to focus on the Olympics.

“I love this race,” added Ledecky. “This race was the race I broke my first world record in 2013 so lots of great races and memories over the years at worlds and happy I can do it in Singapore.”

The most decorated female swimmer in history, Ledecky now has 42 medals across the Olympics and World Championships, including 31 golds.

