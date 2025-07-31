Max Verstappen confirms he will stay at Red Bull next season, ending speculation over near future

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — Max Verstappen has confirmed he will remain with Red Bull for the 2026 Formula One season, ending speculation over his future with the team for the time being.

Where the Dutch driver would be plying his craft next season has been the subject of much speculation for months, with Verstappen being heavily linked with Mercedes despite having a contract with Red Bull until 2028.

But the four-time reigning world champion ended the talk over his short-term future, confirming that he’ll remain with Red Bull next year while speaking ahead of this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix.

“Some people just like to stir the pot, some people just like to create drama. But, for me, it’s always been quite clear, and also for next year,” Verstappen told reporters on Thursday, per the Associated Press.

“I’m discussing with the team already the plans – the things that we want to change for next year, so that means that I’m also staying with the team for next year.”

This season has been one of big change at Red Bull already, with long-time team principal Christian Horner being fired earlier this month after 20 successful years with the team.

Despite speculation Verstappen might leave, Horner had remained steadfast in his belief that the 27-year-old would stay with the team.

Horner’s assertions did little to stop the rumor mill though, with questions over Verstappen’s future not dissipating amid reported interested from Mercedes.

Those rumors were fueled when the yachts of Verstappen and Mercedes boss Toto Wolff were spotted near one another in Sardinia, although the Dutchman was quick to shoot down speculation.

“If my boat is next to Toto’s, then the boat is next to Toto’s,” Verstappen said on Thursday. “You can have a personal relationship with someone even if you don’t have a working relationship with someone.”

But he has now put an end to any possible move, confirming his place with Red Bull in 2026.

On the track, it’s been an underwhelming F1 season for both the driver and Red Bull.

Verstappen currently sits third in the drivers’ championship standings, 81 points behind leader Oscar Piastri of McLaren, while Red Bull sits in fourth place in the constructor’s standings behind McLaren, Ferrari and Mercedes.

