Former Packers standout and first-ever player union president, Billy Howton, dead at 95

By Said Bravo, CNN , CNN

(CNN) — Former Green Bay Packers wide receiver and first-ever player union president, Billy Howton, has died, according to the National Football League Players Association (NFLPA).

Howton, who was 95, passed away Monday in Houston “after a long and lucky life,” according to the Bradshaw-Carter funeral home obituary. The cause of death was not revealed.

The Texan native was considered a pioneer of the NFLPA in its early days, representing the Packers in the organization’s first board meeting, according to the players’ union. He was later selected as the NFLPA’s first player president in 1958, where he had an impactful two-year stint, according to the union.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Billy Howton,” the NFLPA said in a statement on Friday. “He served as a central figure in the formation of the NFLPA and a pivotal pioneer for player rights. Because of Billy’s advocacy as the union’s first president, today’s player members have a pension plan, disability coverage and most importantly, a voice of their own in the game and business of football.”

Howton had a prolific playing career as well. The Packers selected him in the second round of the 1952 player draft and was the first-ever wide receiver to score a receiving touchdown at historic Lambeau Field, then known as City Stadium, per the Packers.

His talent produced record-breaking stats. When he stepped away from football, he held NFL records for most career receptions and receiving yards, according to the Packers. He still owns the team record for most receiving yards in a single game, hauling in seven catches for 257 yards versus the Rams in 1957.

In 1959, Howton was traded to the Cleveland Browns, where he played for one season. He later continued his playing career with the Dallas Cowboys before retiring after the 1963 season.

He was inducted into the Packers Hall of Fame in 1974, according to the franchise.

Howton is survived by his three children, Karin, Kimberly, and William, his sister Sylvia Baker, and other extended family, according to the Bradshaw-Carter obituary.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.