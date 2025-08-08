Soccer player Thomas Partey, bailed on rape charges, signs for Spanish club Villarreal

By George Ramsay, CNN

(CNN) — Spanish soccer club Villarreal announced the signing of Thomas Partey on Thursday, weeks after the midfielder was charged in England with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

Partey was charged with two counts of rape of one woman, three counts of rape regarding a second woman, and one count of sexual assault of a third, the Metropolitan Police said last month.

The alleged assaults are reported to have taken place between 2021 and 2022, according to police.

The 32-year-old’s lawyer, Jenny Wiltshire, told CNN Sports that Partey “denies all the charges against him” and “welcomes the opportunity to finally clear his name.”

Partey’s contract with Premier League club Arsenal came to an end at the conclusion of last season and before the charges were announced, making him a free agent.

He was granted bail on Tuesday after appearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, the Associated Press reported, and is due to appear in court in London on September 2, where he will be able to submit a plea for the first time, according to reports in British media.

Villarreal said in a statement that Partey would join the team at the club training ground on Friday ahead of the new La Liga season, which begins next week.

“The club is also aware that the player is currently involved in legal proceeding in England,” the statement added. “The player firmly maintains his innocence and denies all charges against him.

“The club respects the fundamental principle of the presumption of innocence and will await the outcome of the judicial process, which will be responsible for clarifying the facts of the case. Due to the law in England in relation to ongoing proceedings the club is unable to comment further.

“Villarreal CF wishes to clearly reiterate its strong commitment to respect and diversity and firmly condemns any act of violence in all its forms, including gender-based violence, discrimination, racism, xenophobia, or any behaviour that undermines the dignity of individuals.”

Partey joined Arsenal in October 2020 and made 130 Premier League appearances for the club, winning the FA Community Shield in 2023.

He played for Atlético Madrid prior to that, winning the La Liga title, the UEFA Super Cup and the Europa League.

Villarreal’s acquisition of Partey has sparked controversy among the club’s fanbase on social media, with hundreds of replies underneath the club’s official announcement of the signing on X denouncing the move.

However, other fans have embraced the signing. Borja Jiménez, president of the “L’Os Groc” fan group in Madrid, told CNN Sports in a statement that the midfielder is “a signing of renown and experience” who could prove influential on the pitch.

After finishing fifth in La Liga last season, Villarreal qualified for a spot in the Champions League, the most prestigious competition in European soccer. That, Jiménez Ortega said, would have been a “deciding factor” in Partey joining the club.

CNN’s Patrick Sung contributed to this report.