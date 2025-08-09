Jen Pawol makes baseball history as first woman to umpire an MLB game

By Kevin Dotson, CNN

(CNN) — Baseball umpire Jen Pawol made history Saturday in Atlanta as she became the first woman to umpire a Major League Baseball regular season game.

Pawol worked at first base in Game 1 of the Atlanta Braves’ doubleheader against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park.

Making her big league debut in front of tens of thousands of fans, Pawol was grinning ear to ear as she took the field.

Pawol was welcomed warmly by members of the Marlins and Braves during the exchange of lineup cards.

Fans were also happy to witness history at the ballpark, with several holding signs with messages such as “Welcome to The Show, Jen” and “Thank you, Jen! From girls and women everywhere.”

Once the game was underway, it was all business for the MLB rookie. She acquitted herself well at first base, accurately calling some close plays quickly and decisively. The game ended in a 7-1 Braves victory.

Pawol was the seventh woman to umpire in the minor leagues and made her pro debut in the Gulf Coast League in June 2016, according to MLB. She is one of 17 Triple-A umpires who are eligible to be called up to MLB games if needed.

Pawol’s historic weekend is far from over – she will work the second half of Saturday’s doubleheader at third base and will be calling the balls and strikes on Sunday as the home plate umpire in the series finale.

On Wednesday, MLB commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr. said Pawol’s call-up was an “historic accomplishment” and a “reflection of Jen’s hard work, dedication and love of the game.”

Manfred continued, “She has earned this opportunity, and we are proud of the strong example she has set, particularly for all the women and young girls who aspire to roles on the field. On behalf of Major League Baseball, I extend my congratulations to Jen and her family on this milestone.”

