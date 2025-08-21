Coco Gauff replaces coach with biomechanics specialist ahead of US Open

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — Tennis superstar Coco Gauff has parted ways with her coach just days before this year’s US Open, according to reports, including ESPN, on Wednesday.

The two-time grand slam singles winner has not publicly announced the decision, but reports suggest coach Matthew Daly will no longer be part of her team.

CNN Sports has reached out to Gauff’s representatives for comment.

“Only have good things to say about Coco, enjoyed working with her,” Daly told Bounces, adding that the decision was made “recently.”

Reports state that Gauff will continue working with her longtime coach Jean-Christophe Faurel, while also bringing in biomechanics specialist Gavin MacMillan.

The world No. 3 was seen practicing with her new coaching team in New York this week, according to Reuters, with particular attention being paid to her serve and forehand.

MacMillan, who works across various sports, has been widely credited for helping current world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka improve her serve.

Serving has been a problem area for Gauff in recent months, with the American hitting 42 double faults in just three matches at the Canadian Open earlier this month, according to Reuters.

Under the partnership of Daly and Faurel, though, Gauff produced some of her best tennis, winning both last year’s WTA Finals and this year’s French Open.

But the 21-year-old has struggled with form in recent months, crashing out of Wimbledon in the first round after losing to the then world No. 42 Dayana Yastremska.

Gauff will look to rectify her dip in performance at this year’s US Open, where she won the 2023 edition and will be one of the biggest stars in the draw.

The singles tournament is set to start on Sunday, with the draw taking place later Thursday.

