Wrestler ‘conscious and able to talk’ after being beaten while motionless by son of ex-UFC champion Rampage Jackson

(CNN) — The wrestler beaten while motionless by the son of former UFC champion Rampage Jackson is conscious but has a “difficult recovery ahead,” according to a Facebook post by his brother.

Footage from an event on Saturday night in Sun Valley, California, posted on social media showed Jackson’s son, Raja Jackson – a professional MMA fighter – sliding into the ring during another bout and throwing Syko Stu, whose real name is Stuart Smith, to the mat.

The video, which bears a watermark suggesting it was livestreamed on the video platform Kick, showed Jackson straddling Smith before repeatedly punching him in the face and the side of his head, even when Smith was lying motionless. Other wrestlers then restrained Jackson.

CNN has not been able to independently verify the video, but Kick confirmed to CNN that Raja Jackson’s account has been banned from the platform.

Smith’s brother, Andrew, said early on Monday that his brother was “conscious and does have some recollection of events from the day of the attack.”

Andrew Smith later provided an update, writing that his brother was resting having sustained “severe injuries to his head.”

“He is currently conscious and able to talk but will have a difficult recovery ahead,” Andrew wrote.

“With all the media and social media attention it’s been hard to get back to everyone.

Stuart Smith appreciates all the love and support. He loves wrestling, his wrestling family, and all his fans and supporters. Wrestling has been a huge part of his life and he lives to put on a performance. He’s also just a regular guy with a life and family outside the ring.”

Smith’s wife, Contessa Patterson, organized a fundraising page to help cover his medical costs and loss of income after the “unscripted assault.”

“Stuart Smith is a U.S. Army veteran who used wrestling as an outlet to deal with his PTSD, this incident has not only caused major physical harm, but will also disrupt his career inside the ring and outside of it,” she wrote.

At the time of writing, the page has raised almost $70,000.

After the event on Saturday, Rampage Jackson took to Twitter to condemn his son’s actions.

“I don’t condone my son’s actions AT ALL!” he wrote in a post to X on Sunday morning. “He (Raja Jackson) suffered a concussion from sparring only days ago and had no business doing anything remotely close to physical contact.

“As a father, I’m deeply concerned with his health AND the well-being of Mr. Smith. That being said I’m very upset that any of this happened, but my main concern now is that Mr. Smith will make a speedy recovery. I apologize on his (Raja Jackson’s) behalf and to KICK for the situation.”

A statement by organizer KnokX suggested that the incident started off as a scripted part of the show, known as a “work” in wrestling, but was not intended to go as far as it did.

“What was supposed to be a planned and agreed upon wrestling spot, turned into a selfish, irresponsible act of violence against Mr. Smith,” the organizer wrote.

“This egregious act is reprehensible and never should have occurred. In the 17 years of operation of KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy, there has never been anything as heinous take place such as this and we apologize to our patrons and fans.”

